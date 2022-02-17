View all results for 'alt'
Snoop Dogg Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour with Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40; European tour with Warren G, Versatile, Obie Trice, D12, Xzibit
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 17, 2022

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. Following the historic Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was the first to feature hip hop artists as the main performers, Snoop gets back on the road next month.

New shows have been added in April and May at large scale American venues. Joining him on the bill as opening acts will be like-minded California-based rappers Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40. Previously, Snoop announced plans to tour through Europe beginning in August with Warren G, Versatile, Obie Trice, D12, and Xzibit.

When do Snoop Dogg 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your hip hop on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 19
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárrag and Snoop Dogg
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárrag and Snoop Dogg at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Mar 24
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Warren G
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Warren G at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Mar 26
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 7
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 8
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 at Round Rock Amphitheater
Round Rock Amphitheater Round Rock, TX
Apr 9
Kings of The West - Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
Kings of The West - Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Apr 28
to
May 1
Sweetwater 420 Fest
Sweetwater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
May 6
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40
Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 7
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Tha EastSidaz
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Tha EastSidaz at The Corbin Arena - KY
The Corbin Arena - KY Corbin, KY
May 8
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 18
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Warren G
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Warren G at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
May 19
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
May 20
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40, and Warren G
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40, and Warren G at Selland Arena at Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center
Selland Arena at Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center Fresno, CA
May 26
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40, and Warren G
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40, and Warren G at Stockton Arena
Stockton Arena Stockton, CA
May 27
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40, and Warren G
Mount Westmore - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40, and Warren G at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Cincinnati Music Festival
Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium
Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Aug 26
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and Xzibit
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and Xzibit at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 27
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and Xzibit
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and Xzibit at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Aug 30
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg at Helsingin Jäähalli
Helsingin Jäähalli nan, Finland
Sep 6
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, The Dogg Pound, RJmrLA, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, The Dogg Pound, RJmrLA, Obie Trice, and D12 at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 7
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, France
Sep 9
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Sep 10
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Sep 13
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Sep 14
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at König Pilsener Arena
König Pilsener Arena Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Sep 16
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at Gleneagle INEC Arena
Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Sep 19
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Snoop Dogg on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Earlier this year, Snoop released an album titled BODR, an abbreviation for Bacc On Death Row. For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.

artists
Snoop Dogg
genres
Hip Hop West Coast Rap
image for artist Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg
