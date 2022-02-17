Snoop Dogg Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. Following the historic Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was the first to feature hip hop artists as the main performers, Snoop gets back on the road next month.

New shows have been added in April and May at large scale American venues. Joining him on the bill as opening acts will be like-minded California-based rappers Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40. Previously, Snoop announced plans to tour through Europe beginning in August with Warren G, Versatile, Obie Trice, D12, and Xzibit.

When do Snoop Dogg 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your hip hop on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Snoop Dogg on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Earlier this year, Snoop released an album titled BODR, an abbreviation for Bacc On Death Row. For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.