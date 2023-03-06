View all results for 'alt'
Snoop Dogg Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts in Oceania, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2023

Rapper Snoop Dogg has added 2023 tour dates, billed as High School Reunion Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. Joining Snoop will be Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama. The Dogg Father is currently on tour in Australia and will perform through Europe later this month.

When do Snoop Dogg 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 13. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin March 7. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Snoop Dogg Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 8
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Mar 14
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RjMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RjMrLA at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Obie Trice, D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Obie Trice, D12 at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Mar 20
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 21
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, and D12 at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 26
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 27
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA
Snoop Dogg, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12, and RJMrLA at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Willie Nelson 90
Willie Nelson 90 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jul 7
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 8
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 9
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 11
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 12
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 15
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 16
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 18
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 20
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 21
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 23
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 26
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 28
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 29
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 30
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 1
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 5
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 6
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 8
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 9
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 12
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 15
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Aug 18
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 19
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 20
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 22
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 23
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Aug 25
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 26
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 27
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Snoop Dogg on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.

