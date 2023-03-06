Snoop Dogg Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Snoop Dogg has added 2023 tour dates, billed as High School Reunion Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. Joining Snoop will be Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama. The Dogg Father is currently on tour in Australia and will perform through Europe later this month.

When do Snoop Dogg 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 13. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin March 7. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Snoop Dogg on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.