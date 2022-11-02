Snoop Dogg Headlines 2022 Holiday Tour: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg is headlining a series of all-star holiday concerts billed as Holidaze Of Blaze.

Joining Snoop on the bill will be T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne. The 2022 tour has seven dates planned in December at large-scale venues in the northwest United States.

When do Snoop Dogg 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Snoop Dogg on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Earlier this year, Snoop released an album titled BODR, an abbreviation for Bacc On Death Row. For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.