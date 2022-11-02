View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Snoop Dogg Headlines 2022 Holiday Tour: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

with T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Justin Champagne
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published November 2, 2022

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg is headlining a series of all-star holiday concerts billed as Holidaze Of Blaze.

Joining Snoop on the bill will be T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne. The 2022 tour has seven dates planned in December at large-scale venues in the northwest United States.

When do Snoop Dogg 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 13
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Dec 14
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Dec 15
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Dec 16
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Dec 20
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Dec 21
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Dec 22
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Snoop Dogg on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Earlier this year, Snoop released an album titled BODR, an abbreviation for Bacc On Death Row. For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.

3
648
artists
Snoop Dogg
genres
Hip Hop West Coast Rap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Snoop Dogg Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 24, 2022
Snoop Dogg Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Hip Hop West Coast Rap Snoop Dogg
3
4551
image for article "Beauty In The Benz" - Tory Lanez ft Snoop Dogg [YouTube Music Video]
November 22, 2019
"Beauty in the Benz"
Tory Lanez (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop Snoop Dogg Tory Lanez Official Music Video
2
1782
image for article Snoop Dogg Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 22, 2019
Snoop Dogg Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Hip Hop West Coast Rap Snoop Dogg
1
1776
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart