Soccer Mommy Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soccer Mommy, fronted by Sophie Regina Allison, added 2022 tour dates this week. This brings the band's upcoming shows to over 50 through December.
The world tour begins in June at New York City's Governors Ball festival followed by a headlining show at Bowery Ballroom. Europe follows, with festival appearances and shows including an opening slot for HAIM in Ireland. The newly planned American tour is scheduled from October into December. The opening acts for the new shows will be Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, or Tops on select dates into late December.
In related news, the 2022 World Cup of soccer will be running from November 21 to December 18. The games are happening during the winter season this year because the host country is Qatar where it is extremely hot and obviously they "wanna be that cool."
When do Soccer Mommy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Soccer Mommy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 10
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Soccer Mommy All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 10
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Jun 24
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Trinity College
Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Fisher Pavilion
Seattle, WA
Aug 31
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Chalk
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Chalk
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Trinity Arts Centre
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Bristol Trinity
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Bumann & Sohn
Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 6
Molotow
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 8
Slaktkyrkan
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 9
John Dee - Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Sep 10
Loppen
København, Denmark
Sep 12
Frannz Club
Berlin, Germany
Sep 13
Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus
Bremen, HB, Germany
Sep 15
Bitterzoet
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 16
Merleyn
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Sep 17
Rotonde - Botanique
Brussels, Belgium
Sep 18
Petit Bain
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 20
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Tramshed Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 22
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 22
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 23
The Castle & Falcon
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Queen Margaret Union
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 28
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 29
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Oct 30
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 4
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Nov 5
MASS MoCA
North Adams, MA
Nov 6
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Nov 11
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Nov 14
Haw River Ballroom
Saxapahaw, NC
Nov 16
Neighborhood Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Nov 17
Masquerade - GA
Atlanta, GA
Nov 19
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Nov 30
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Dec 2
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Fort Collins, CO
Dec 4
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 7
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 8
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Dec 10
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Dec 11
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Dec 13
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 14
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 17
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
We recommend following Soccer Mommy on her social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
On June 24, Soccer Mommy plan to release a new album titled Sometimes, Forever. For more, check out Soccer Mommy's Zumic artist page.