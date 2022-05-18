Soccer Mommy Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soccer Mommy, fronted by Sophie Regina Allison, added 2022 tour dates this week. This brings the band's upcoming shows to over 50 through December.

The world tour begins in June at New York City's Governors Ball festival followed by a headlining show at Bowery Ballroom. Europe follows, with festival appearances and shows including an opening slot for HAIM in Ireland. The newly planned American tour is scheduled from October into December. The opening acts for the new shows will be Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, or Tops on select dates into late December.

When do Soccer Mommy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On June 24, Soccer Mommy plan to release a new album titled Sometimes, Forever. For more, check out Soccer Mommy's Zumic artist page.