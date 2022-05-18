View all results for 'alt'
Soccer Mommy Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour and it's a World Cup year!
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 18, 2022

Soccer Mommy, fronted by Sophie Regina Allison, added 2022 tour dates this week. This brings the band's upcoming shows to over 50 through December.

The world tour begins in June at New York City's Governors Ball festival followed by a headlining show at Bowery Ballroom. Europe follows, with festival appearances and shows including an opening slot for HAIM in Ireland. The newly planned American tour is scheduled from October into December. The opening acts for the new shows will be Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, or Tops on select dates into late December.

In related news, the 2022 World Cup of soccer will be running from November 21 to December 18. The games are happening during the winter season this year because the host country is Qatar where it is extremely hot and obviously they "wanna be that cool."

When do Soccer Mommy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Soccer Mommy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Jun 24
Leisure Festival
Leisure Festival at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
HAIM and Soccer Mommy
HAIM and Soccer Mommy at Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Vida Festival
Vida Festival at Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, CT, Spain
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Day In Day Out
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 31
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Chalk
Chalk Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Trinity Arts Centre
Trinity Arts Centre Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Bumann & Sohn
Bumann & Sohn Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 6
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Molotow
Molotow Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 8
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 9
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at John Dee - Oslo
John Dee - Oslo Oslo, Norway
Sep 10
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Loppen
Loppen København, Denmark
Sep 12
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Sep 13
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus
Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus Bremen, HB, Germany
Sep 15
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Bitterzoet
Bitterzoet Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 16
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Merleyn
Merleyn Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Sep 17
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Rotonde - Botanique
Rotonde - Botanique Brussels, Belgium
Sep 18
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Petit Bain
Petit Bain Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 20
Now Wave- Soccer Mommy
Now Wave- Soccer Mommy at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Tramshed Cardiff
Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 22
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at The Castle & Falcon
The Castle & Falcon Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy at Queen Margaret Union
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Oct 29
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Oct 30
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 1
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Nov 4
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Nov 5
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Nov 6
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug
Soccer Mommy and Lightning Bug at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 11
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 14
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Nov 16
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 17
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Nov 19
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland
Soccer Mommy and Helena Deland at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 30
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Dec 2
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Dec 3
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 4
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 7
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 8
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Dec 10
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Dec 11
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Dec 13
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Dec 14
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 16
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Dec 17
Soccer Mommy and Tops
Soccer Mommy and Tops at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

We recommend following Soccer Mommy on her social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On June 24, Soccer Mommy plan to release a new album titled Sometimes, Forever. For more, check out Soccer Mommy's Zumic artist page.

