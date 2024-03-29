View all results for 'alt'
Social Distortion Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

60+ shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 29, 2024

This week, veteran punk rockers Social Distortion added 2024 tour dates with opening act The BellRays.

New September shows were added this week in Vancouver and Ohio. In April, Social Distortion will team up with Bad Religion for a North American tour extending into mid-May before heading out on a headlining trek.

Social Distortion Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Social Distortion All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Apr 10
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 12
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Apr 13
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Apr 16
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater
Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater Lubbock, TX
Apr 18
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 19
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Apr 22
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 23
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 27
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 28
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Apr 30
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 1
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
May 3
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 4
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
May 5
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 7
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 8
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
May 10
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 11
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
May 12
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 14
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 15
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
May 17
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 20
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
May 21
Social Distortion at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 22
Social Distortion at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
May 24
Social Distortion at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 25
Social Distortion and The Lovebombs at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 26
Social Distortion and The Lovebombs at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jun 8
No Values Festival at Fairplex At Pomona
Fairplex At Pomona Pomona, CA
Sep 13
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 14
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 15
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 17
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 18
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 19
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 21
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 22
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 23
Social Distortion and The BellRays at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 25
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Sep 28
Social Distortion and The BellRays at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Social Distortion and The BellRays at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 1
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Oct 2
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Oct 4
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Guelph Concert Theatre
Guelph Concert Theatre Guelph, ON, Canada
Oct 5
Social Distortion and The BellRays at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
Social Distortion and The BellRays at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 8
Social Distortion and The BellRays at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 9
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Oct 11
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 12
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Oct 13
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 15
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 16
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 17
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 19
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Oct 20
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 22
Social Distortion and The BellRays at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Oct 23
Social Distortion and The BellRays at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
When do Social Distortion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Social Distortion on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Social Distortion's Zumic artist page.

