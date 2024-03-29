Social Distortion Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, veteran punk rockers Social Distortion added 2024 tour dates with opening act The BellRays.

New September shows were added this week in Vancouver and Ohio. In April, Social Distortion will team up with Bad Religion for a North American tour extending into mid-May before heading out on a headlining trek.

Social Distortion All Tour Dates and Tickets

