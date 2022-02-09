View all results for 'alt'
Sofi Tukker Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Wet Tennis' world tour
by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2022

Electronic duo Sofi Tukker have announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Wet Tennis.

The newly announced North American shows are set from May into June at mid-sized venues. Previously, Sofi Tukker announced four July headlining performances in Australia and will appear at a number of festivals in the coming months. The last time the two toured extensively was in 2019.

When do Sofi Tukker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 33WETTENNIS. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Sofi Tukker Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 25
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Sofi Tukker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 26
Sofi Tukker and Shae District
Sofi Tukker and Shae District at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 5
to
Mar 6
CRSSD Festival 2022
CRSSD Festival 2022 at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA
Mar 25
to
Mar 27
Ultra Music Festival
Ultra Music Festival at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Mar 31
to
Apr 3
Tiesto The Trip
Tiesto The Trip at Cancun
Cancun Mexico, Central &amp; South America
Apr 10
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Tao Nightclub - Venetian Casino
Tao Nightclub - Venetian Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 23
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Marquee Nightclub
Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 23
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
May 25
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
May 26
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 28
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Imperial de Quebec
Imperial de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada
May 30
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jun 1
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 2
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 3
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Jun 6
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jun 8
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jun 9
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 11
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jun 14
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 16
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jun 18
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Jun 20
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Festival Cruïlla
Festival Cruïlla at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Super Bock Super Rock
Super Bock Super Rock at Meco Beach
Meco Beach Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Splendour in the Grass Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 23
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 24
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at The Roundhouse UNSW
The Roundhouse UNSW Kensington, NSW, Australia
Jul 28
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Lion Arts Factory
Lion Arts Factory Adelaide, SA, Australia
Jul 29
Sofi Tukker
Sofi Tukker at Astor Theatre
Astor Theatre Mount Lawley, WA, Australia

We recommend following Sofi Tukker on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sofi Tukker's Zumic artist page.

