Sofi Tukker Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic duo Sofi Tukker have announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Wet Tennis.

The newly announced North American shows are set from May into June at mid-sized venues. Previously, Sofi Tukker announced four July headlining performances in Australia and will appear at a number of festivals in the coming months. The last time the two toured extensively was in 2019.

When do Sofi Tukker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 33WETTENNIS. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Sofi Tukker All Tour Dates and Tickets

