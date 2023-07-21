SOJA Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

SOJA have added 2023 fall tour dates to their schedule with opening acts HIRIE and Mihali.

The newly planned shows are set at venues in the USA in October and November. Before then, SOJA will begin touring this summer as the opener for Michael Franti & Spearhead.

SOJA All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do SOJA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow SOJA on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out SOJA's Zumic artist page.