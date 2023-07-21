View all results for 'alt'
SOJA Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

New shows plus opening for Michael Franti & Spearhead
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 21, 2023

SOJA have added 2023 fall tour dates to their schedule with opening acts HIRIE and Mihali.

The newly planned shows are set at venues in the USA in October and November. Before then, SOJA will begin touring this summer as the opener for Michael Franti & Spearhead.

SOJA Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 19
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 25
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

SOJA All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 27
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jul 28
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jul 29
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at KC Live!
KC Live! Kansas City, MO
Aug 1
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at ZooMontana
ZooMontana Billings, MT
Aug 3
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at The Festival at Sandpoint
The Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Aug 4
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Aug 5
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 8
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 9
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 11
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Snow Park Amphitheater
Snow Park Amphitheater Park City, UT
Aug 12
Slightly Stoopid, Iya Terra, Denm and SOJA at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 17
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Aug 18
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 19
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 20
Michael Franti & Spearhead and SOJA at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Dry Diggings Festival at Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center
Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center Auburn, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 14
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 15
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 19
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 20
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 22
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 24
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Oct 25
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 27
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 28
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Oct 29
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 1
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Nov 3
SOJA, HIRIE, and Mihali at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 4
to
Nov 8
Soulshine at Sea at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
When do SOJA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow SOJA on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out SOJA's Zumic artist page.

