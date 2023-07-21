SOJA Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

SOJA have added 2023 fall tour dates to their schedule with opening acts HIRIE and Mihali.
The newly planned shows are set at venues in the USA in October and November. Before then, SOJA will begin touring this summer as the opener for Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Oct 19
Oct 25
Jul 27
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jul 28
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jul 29
KC Live! Kansas City, MO
Aug 1
ZooMontana Billings, MT
Aug 3
The Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Aug 4
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Aug 5
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 8
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 9
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 11
Snow Park Amphitheater Park City, UT
Aug 12
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 17
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Aug 18
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 19
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 20
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
Aug 27
Aug 27
Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center Auburn, CA
Oct 6
Oct 8
Oct 8
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 14
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 15
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 19
Oct 20
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 22
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 24
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Oct 25
Oct 27
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 28
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Oct 29
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 1
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Nov 3
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 4
Nov 8
Nov 8
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
When do SOJA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow SOJA on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out SOJA's Zumic artist page.