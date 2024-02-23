View all results for 'alt'
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2024

This week, English artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her band added 2024 tour dates.

New North American shows are planned from May into June in San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Toronto. In March, Sophie will tour through Europe before headlining shows and festival sets in the UK and Australia later in the year.

Mar 1
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Mar 3
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Mar 4
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Mar 5
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Mar 6
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Mar 8
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at John Dee
John Dee Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Mar 9
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 10
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark
Mar 12
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Mar 13
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 15
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Palac Akropolis
Palac Akropolis Prague, Czechia
Mar 16
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus Wien, Austria
Mar 18
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 13
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at The Drumsheds
The Drumsheds London, England, United Kingdom
May 1
to
May 6
Cheltenham Jazz Festival at Montpellier Gardens
Montpellier Gardens Cheltenham, England, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 26
Birmingham Pride at Hurst Street Area
Hurst Street Area Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
May 31
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jun 3
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 4
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jun 5
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jun 6
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 8
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 13
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Plymouth Hoe
Plymouth Hoe Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Southampton Summer Sessions
Southampton Summer Sessions Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Wasing Estate
Wasing Estate Reading, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Bedford Park
Bedford Park Bedford , England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Llangollen, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 12
to
Jul 20
Pori Jazz at Kirjurinluoto Concert Park
Kirjurinluoto Concert Park Pori, Finland
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Funk and Soul Weekender at Margate, United Kingdom
Margate, United Kingdom Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 25
to
Jul 27
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival at Belladrum Estate in Inverness
Belladrum Estate in Inverness Inverness, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Camp Bestival Dorset Festival at Lulworth Castle
Lulworth Castle Lulworth Castle, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
to
Aug 18
Hardwick Festival at Hardwick Hall Hotel
Hardwick Hall Hotel Stockton, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
Silverstone Festival at Silverstone Circuit
Silverstone Circuit Towcester, United Kingdom
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
Camper Calling at Ragley Hall
Ragley Hall Alcester, WAR, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at The Watering Hole
The Watering Hole Perranporth, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
to
Sep 21
Brava Madrid at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 2
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Peter Lehmann Wines
Peter Lehmann Wines Tanunda, SA, Australia
Nov 9
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Esca Bimbadgen
Esca Bimbadgen Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Nov 10
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Sirromet Wines
Sirromet Wines Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Dec 5
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
When do Sophie Ellis-Bextor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sophie Ellis-Bextor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Zumic artist page.

