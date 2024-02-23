Sophie Ellis-Bextor Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, English artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her band added 2024 tour dates.
New North American shows are planned from May into June in San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Toronto. In March, Sophie will tour through Europe before headlining shows and festival sets in the UK and Australia later in the year.
Jun 6
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Mar 1
De Oosterpoort
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Mar 3
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Mar 5
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Mar 6
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Mar 8
John Dee
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Mar 9
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 10
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
København, Denmark
Mar 13
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 15
Palac Akropolis
Prague, Czechia
Mar 16
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
Wien, Austria
Mar 18
Kaufleuten
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 13
The Drumsheds
London, England, United Kingdom
May 1
to
May 6
Montpellier Gardens
Cheltenham, England, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 26
Hurst Street Area
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 30
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
May 31
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Jun 3
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Jun 5
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 6
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Jun 8
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 13
Plymouth Hoe
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Southampton Summer Sessions
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Wasing Estate
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Bedford Park
Bedford , England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
Llangollen, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 12
to
Jul 20
Kirjurinluoto Concert Park
Pori, Finland
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Margate, United Kingdom
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 25
to
Jul 27
Belladrum Estate in Inverness
Inverness, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Lulworth Castle
Lulworth Castle, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
to
Aug 18
Hardwick Hall Hotel
Stockton, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
Silverstone Circuit
Towcester, United Kingdom
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
Ragley Hall
Alcester, WAR, United Kingdom
Sep 20
The Watering Hole
Perranporth, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
to
Sep 21
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 2
Peter Lehmann Wines
Tanunda, SA, Australia
Nov 9
Esca Bimbadgen
Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Nov 10
Sirromet Wines
Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Dec 5
Utilita Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Dec 6
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 13
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
When do Sophie Ellis-Bextor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sophie Ellis-Bextor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
