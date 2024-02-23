Sophie Ellis-Bextor Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, English artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her band added 2024 tour dates.

New North American shows are planned from May into June in San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Toronto. In March, Sophie will tour through Europe before headlining shows and festival sets in the UK and Australia later in the year.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor All Tour Dates and Tickets

