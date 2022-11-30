View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Soulfly Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Totem' tour in the USA and Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2022

Soulfly have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, Totem.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues coast-to-coast from January into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Bodybox, Half Heard Voices, Skinflint, and / or Drift. In December, Soulfly have a couple of headlining concerts and festival performances in Australia coming up to close out 2022.

When do Soulfly 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholder, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Soulfly Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 17
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Dingbatz
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ
Feb 18
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Soulfly All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Dec 2
Good Things Festival - Melbourne
Good Things Festival - Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 3
Good Things Festival - Sydney
Good Things Festival - Sydney at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Centennial Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 4
Good Things Festival - Brisbane
Good Things Festival - Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Dec 6
Soulfly
Soulfly at Manning Bar
Manning Bar Camperdown, NSW, Australia
Jan 25
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at The Rock
The Rock Tucson, AZ
Jan 26
Soulfly
Soulfly at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Jan 27
Soulfly, Ethnic De Generation, Born of Winter, and Leviathan Axe
Soulfly, Ethnic De Generation, Born of Winter, and Leviathan Axe at Inspired Moments Event Center
Inspired Moments Event Center Farmington, NM
Jan 28
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Launchpad
Launchpad Albuquerque, NM
Jan 29
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at RockHouse Bar & Grill
RockHouse Bar & Grill El Paso, TX
Jan 31
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at The Vanguard
The Vanguard Tulsa, OK
Feb 1
Soulfly, Bodybox, Half Heard Voice, and Killhouse
Soulfly, Bodybox, Half Heard Voice, and Killhouse at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Feb 2
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Feb 3
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at The Rock Box
The Rock Box San Antonio, TX
Feb 4
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Scout Bar
Scout Bar Houston, TX
Feb 5
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 7
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Downtown Music Hall
Downtown Music Hall Fort Walton Beach, FL
Feb 8
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Feb 9
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Loch Haven Park
Loch Haven Park Orlando, FL
Feb 10
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Feb 11
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 13
Soulfly, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices, and Krypt
Soulfly, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices, and Krypt at New Brookland Tavern
New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC
Feb 14
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 15
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Broken Goblet Brewing
Broken Goblet Brewing Croydon, PA
Feb 16
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 17
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices at Dingbatz
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ
Feb 18
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Feb 19
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Feb 20
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Feb 21
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 23
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at The Lost Horizon
The Lost Horizon Syracuse, NY
Feb 24
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Rec Room
Rec Room Buffalo, NY
Feb 25
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Lovedraft's Brewing Co. Mechanicsburg, PA
Feb 26
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 28
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Mar 1
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Mar 2
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint at The Music Factory
The Music Factory Battle Creek, MI
Mar 3
Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint, and Embryonic Autopsy
Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint, and Embryonic Autopsy at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Mar 4
Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint, and Embryonic Autopsy
Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint, and Embryonic Autopsy at The Apollo Theatre Ac
The Apollo Theatre Ac Belvidere, IL
Mar 5
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
Mar 7
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Mar 8
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at The Outland
The Outland Springfield, MO
Mar 10
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at HQ Denver
HQ Denver Denver, CO
Mar 11
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Moxi Theater
Moxi Theater Greeley, CO
Mar 13
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Mar 14
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
Mar 15
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 16
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Mar 17
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Bossanova
Bossanova Portland, OR
Mar 18
Soulfly
Soulfly at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Mar 19
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Mar 21
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at The Phoenix Theater
The Phoenix Theater Petaluma, CA
Mar 22
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Mar 23
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 24
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at DNA Lounge
DNA Lounge San Francisco, CA
Mar 25
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Strummer's
Strummer's Fresno, CA
Mar 26
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Mar 28
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Transplants Brewing Company
Transplants Brewing Company Palmdale, CA
Mar 29
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Mar 30
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Mar 31
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Apr 1
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Drift at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Soulfly on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Soulfly's Zumic artist page.

1
122
artists
Soulfly
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Soulfly
Soulfly
Feb
17
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Half Heard Voices
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ
Feb
18
Soulfly, Bodybox, and Skinflint
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Soulfly Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
December 20, 2021
Soulfly Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Soulfly
2
472
image for article Soulfly Share 2019 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 20, 2019
Soulfly Share 2019 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Arrival of Autumn Incite Prison Soulfly Unearth
2
1041
image for article Soulfly Releases Footage of Recording Sessions For Ninth Album [Official YouTube Video]
July 9, 2013
Soulfly Releases Footage of Recording Sessions For Ninth Album [O...
Music Grunge Metal Soulfly Brazil Phoenix, AZ Mark Rizzo Max Cavelera
2
910
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart