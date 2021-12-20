View all results for 'alt'
Soulfly Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Bringing metal across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2021

Soulfly have announced 2022 tour dates for America.

The band will deliver their handbanging brand of metal to intimate venues in February and March. The opening bands on select dates will be 200 Stab Wounds and an act to be announced later. The last leg of the tour will have no opener. Soulfly plan to perform songs from their upcoming new album, according to a post on the band's social media. At this time, the album's name and release date have not yet been announced. Last year, Soulfly released Live Ritual NYC MMXIX.

Soulfly All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 7
Soulfly
Soulfly at Rockstar Bar & Grill
Rockstar Bar & Grill Las Vegas, NV
Feb 8
Soulfly
Soulfly at Transplants Brewing Company
Transplants Brewing Company Palmdale, CA
Feb 9
Soulfly
Soulfly at Oxnard Performing Arts Center
Oxnard Performing Arts Center Oxnard, CA
Feb 10
Soulfly
Soulfly at Strummer's
Strummer's Fresno, CA
Feb 11
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 12
Soulfly
Soulfly at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Feb 14
Soulfly
Soulfly at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Feb 15
Soulfly
Soulfly at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Feb 16
Soulfly
Soulfly at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Feb 17
Soulfly
Soulfly at Bossanova
Bossanova Portland, OR
Feb 18
Soulfly
Soulfly at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Feb 19
Soulfly
Soulfly at Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater
Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater Tacoma, WA
Feb 20
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Big Dipper
The Big Dipper Spokane, WA
Feb 21
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Big Dipper
The Big Dipper Spokane, WA
Feb 23
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
Feb 24
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Feb 25
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Gaslight Social
The Gaslight Social Casper, WY
Feb 26
Soulfly
Soulfly at Moxi Theater
Moxi Theater Greeley, CO
Feb 28
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Aquarium - Fargo
The Aquarium - Fargo Fargo, ND
Mar 1
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Cabooze
The Cabooze Minneapolis, MN
Mar 2
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Miramar Theatre
The Miramar Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Mar 3
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at Hobart Art Theater
Hobart Art Theater Hobart, IN
Mar 4
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at Brauer House
Brauer House Lombard, IL
Mar 5
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at Riverfront Live
Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH
Mar 6
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Mar 9
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds
Soulfly and 200 Stab Wounds at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Mar 10
Soulfly
Soulfly at Whiskey Nights
Whiskey Nights Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 11
Soulfly
Soulfly at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 12
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Rail Club
The Rail Club Fort Worth, TX
Mar 13
Soulfly
Soulfly at Sand Bar
Sand Bar Shreveport, LA
Mar 15
Soulfly
Soulfly at House Of Rock - Corpus Christi
House Of Rock - Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, TX
Mar 16
Soulfly
Soulfly at Cine El Rey
Cine El Rey McAllen, TX
Mar 17
Soulfly
Soulfly at The Cold Brew Rock Bar
The Cold Brew Rock Bar Laredo, TX
Mar 19
Soulfly
Soulfly at Juggernaut Music
Juggernaut Music Gallup, NM
When do Soulfly 2022 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Soulfly on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Also of note, guitarist Marc Rizzo left the band in 2021 and Dino Cazares has taken his place on tour. For more, check out Soulfly's Zumic artist page.

Soulfly
genres
Alt Metal Metal
