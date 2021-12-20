Soulfly Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Soulfly have announced 2022 tour dates for America.

The band will deliver their handbanging brand of metal to intimate venues in February and March. The opening bands on select dates will be 200 Stab Wounds and an act to be announced later. The last leg of the tour will have no opener. Soulfly plan to perform songs from their upcoming new album, according to a post on the band's social media. At this time, the album's name and release date have not yet been announced. Last year, Soulfly released Live Ritual NYC MMXIX.

Also of note, guitarist Marc Rizzo left the band in 2021 and Dino Cazares has taken his place on tour. For more, check out Soulfly's Zumic artist page.