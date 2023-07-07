Spafford Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, multi-genre jam rockers Spafford added 2023 tour dates.
The newly added fall tour dates are set from early September into mid-November at venues across North America. Spafford are currently on tour along the East Coast until mid-July and will return to the road in August.
Aug 18
Aug 19
Jul 9
The Stephen Talkhouse Amagansett, NY
Jul 10
Homestead Pennsylvania, United States
Jul 11
Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, DE
Jul 13
Jul 14
Jul 14
Jul 16
Jul 16
Thomas Point Beach Brunswick, ME
Jul 15
Aug 18
Aug 19
Aug 30
Avon Live! Avon, CO
Sep 8
Sep 9
Sep 12
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Sep 13
Gabe's Iowa City, IA
Sep 14
Sep 14
Sep 16
Sep 16
Camp Manitowa Benton, IL
Sep 15
Sep 19
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Sep 21
Hop Springs Beerpark Murfreesboro, TN
Sep 22
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Sep 23
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 15
Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA
Oct 19
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Oct 21
Rialto Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Oct 22
The Coop Columbia Falls, MT
Oct 25
Wild Buffalo Bellingham, WA
Oct 26
McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA
Oct 27
Oct 28
Oct 29
Oct 31
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Nov 1
Cypress - Reno Reno, NV
Nov 2
Nov 3
Nov 3
Nov 5
Nov 5
Pleasant Harbor Peoria, AZ
Nov 4
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Nov 14
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Chico, California
Nov 15
Nov 16
Nov 18
Pat Thomas Stadium Leesburg, FL
When do Spafford 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Spafford on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
