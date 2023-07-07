View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Spafford Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Summer and fall tours
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2023

This week, multi-genre jam rockers Spafford added 2023 tour dates.

The newly added fall tour dates are set from early September into mid-November at venues across North America. Spafford are currently on tour along the East Coast until mid-July and will return to the road in August.

Spafford Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 18
Spafford at PARK CITY MUSIC HALL
PARK CITY MUSIC HALL Bridgeport, CT
Aug 19
Spafford at PARK CITY MUSIC HALL
PARK CITY MUSIC HALL Bridgeport, CT

Spafford All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
Spafford at The Stephen Talkhouse
The Stephen Talkhouse Amagansett, NY
Jul 10
Spafford at Homestead
Homestead Pennsylvania, United States
Jul 11
Spafford at Bottle & Cork
Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, DE
Jul 13
Spafford at Soundcheck Studios
Soundcheck Studios Pembroke, MA
Jul 14
Spafford at Soundcheck Studios
Soundcheck Studios Pembroke, MA
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Summer Jam Camp Out 2023 at Thomas Point Beach
Thomas Point Beach Brunswick, ME
Jul 15
Spafford at Soundcheck Studios
Soundcheck Studios Pembroke, MA
Aug 18
Spafford at PARK CITY MUSIC HALL
PARK CITY MUSIC HALL Bridgeport, CT
Aug 19
Spafford at PARK CITY MUSIC HALL
PARK CITY MUSIC HALL Bridgeport, CT
Aug 30
Spafford at Avon Live!
Avon Live! Avon, CO
Sep 8
Spafford at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 9
Spafford at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 12
Spafford at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Sep 13
Spafford at Gabe's
Gabe's Iowa City, IA
Sep 14
Spafford at The Back Room at Colectivo
The Back Room at Colectivo Milwaukee, WI
Sep 14
to
Sep 16
Sugar Creek Music Festival at Camp Manitowa
Camp Manitowa Benton, IL
Sep 15
Spafford at The Back Room at Colectivo
The Back Room at Colectivo Milwaukee, WI
Sep 19
Spafford at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Spafford at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Sep 21
Spafford at Hop Springs Beerpark
Hop Springs Beerpark Murfreesboro, TN
Sep 22
Spafford at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Sep 23
Spafford at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 15
Spafford at Lucky You Lounge
Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA
Oct 19
Spafford at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Oct 21
Spafford at Rialto Bozeman
Rialto Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Oct 22
Spafford at The Coop
The Coop Columbia Falls, MT
Oct 25
Spafford at Wild Buffalo
Wild Buffalo Bellingham, WA
Oct 26
Spafford at McMenamins Elks Temple
McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA
Oct 27
Spafford at Bruno's Cavern
Bruno's Cavern Cave Junction, OR
Oct 28
Spafford at Bruno's Cavern
Bruno's Cavern Cave Junction, OR
Oct 29
Spafford at Bruno's Cavern
Bruno's Cavern Cave Junction, OR
Oct 31
Spafford at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Nov 1
Spafford at Cypress - Reno
Cypress - Reno Reno, NV
Nov 2
Spafford at Sweetwater Music Hall
Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA
Nov 3
Spafford at Sweetwater Music Hall
Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA
Nov 3
to
Nov 5
Luna del Lago Festival at Pleasant Harbor
Pleasant Harbor Peoria, AZ
Nov 4
Spafford at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Nov 14
Spafford at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Chico, California
Nov 15
Spafford at Charleston Pourhouse
Charleston Pourhouse Charleston, SC
Nov 16
Spafford at Charleston Pourhouse
Charleston Pourhouse Charleston, SC
Nov 18
Jamburg '23 at Pat Thomas Stadium
Pat Thomas Stadium Leesburg, FL
When do Spafford 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Spafford on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Spafford's Zumic artist page.

1
151
artists
Spafford
genres
Funk Funky Rock Jamband jazz-rock Reggae Reggae Rock Rock Ska
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Spafford
Spafford
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Spafford Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 25, 2019
Spafford Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Funk Jamband Spafford
1
946
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart