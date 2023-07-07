Spafford Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, multi-genre jam rockers Spafford added 2023 tour dates.

The newly added fall tour dates are set from early September into mid-November at venues across North America. Spafford are currently on tour along the East Coast until mid-July and will return to the road in August.

Spafford All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Spafford 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Spafford on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Spafford's Zumic artist page.