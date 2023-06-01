View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Speedy Ortiz Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rabbit Rabbit' tour across USA; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2023

Indie rockers Speedy Ortiz have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Rabbit Rabbit.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from July into December at intimate venues across North America. According to a post on Speedy Ortiz's social media, more dates will be announced soon. The band also has a July festival performance and a slot opening for Pile in September.

Rabbit Rabbit is set for release on September 1. Watch the music video for the new song "You S02."

When do Speedy Ortiz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Speedy Ortiz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 16
Speedy Ortiz at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Speedy Ortiz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Wicker Park Fest at Wicker Park
Wicker Park Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Wicker Park Fest Afterparty - Speedy Ortiz and The Good Life at Beat Kitchen
Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL
Sep 5
Speedy Ortiz at Johnny Brenda's
Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA
Sep 6
Speedy Ortiz at Tubby's Kingston
Tubby's Kingston Kingston, NY
Sep 7
Pile and Speedy Ortiz at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Sep 8
Speedy Ortiz at Arts at the Armory
Arts at the Armory Somerville, MA
Oct 18
Speedy Ortiz at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Nov 2
Speedy Ortiz at The Echo
The Echo Los Angeles, CA
Nov 6
Speedy Ortiz at Rickshaw Stop
Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA
Nov 8
Speedy Ortiz at Polaris Hall
Polaris Hall Portland, OR
Nov 16
Speedy Ortiz at Globe Hall
Globe Hall Denver, CO
Nov 17
Speedy Ortiz at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Nov 18
Speedy Ortiz at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Dec 16
Speedy Ortiz at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Speedy Ortiz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Speedy Ortiz Zumic artist page.

1
123
artists
Speedy Ortiz
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Speedy Ortiz
Speedy Ortiz
Dec
16
Speedy Ortiz
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Liz Phair Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 15, 2018
Liz Phair Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets
4
2195
image for article "Death Note" - Speedy Ortiz [SoundCloud Official Audio Stream]
May 9, 2016
"Death Note" - Speedy Ortiz [SoundCloud Official Audio Stream]
Music
1
809
image for article Wilco Adds Summer 2015 Tour Dates: Ticket and Pre-Sale Info
April 27, 2015
Wilco Adds Summer 2015 Tour Dates: Ticket and Pre-Sale Info
Tickets
1
1212
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart