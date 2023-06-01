Speedy Ortiz Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Speedy Ortiz have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Rabbit Rabbit.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from July into December at intimate venues across North America. According to a post on Speedy Ortiz's social media, more dates will be announced soon. The band also has a July festival performance and a slot opening for Pile in September.

Rabbit Rabbit is set for release on September 1. Watch the music video for the new song "You S02."

When do Speedy Ortiz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Speedy Ortiz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Speedy Ortiz at Bowery Ballroom Bowery Ballroom New York, NY buy tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Speedy Ortiz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

