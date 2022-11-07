View all results for 'alt'
Spencer Sutherland Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'In His Mania' tour across Amereica
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 7, 2022

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as In His Mania.

At this time, twenty-five new shows are planned at venues across the USA in March and April. These new concerts will mark Spencer's biggest headlining tour to date.

When do Spencer Sutherland 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for Citi cardholders begin November 8. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Spencer Sutherland Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 14
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Spencer Sutherland All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Mar 21
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
Mar 23
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 24
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 25
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Lowbrow Palace
The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Mar 28
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Launchpad
Launchpad Albuquerque, NM
Mar 30
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Apr 1
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 2
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 4
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 5
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Apr 7
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Apr 8
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 10
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Apr 11
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Apr 12
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Apr 14
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 15
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Apr 17
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Apr 18
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Apr 21
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Apr 24
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Apr 25
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 27
Spencer Sutherland
Spencer Sutherland at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Spencer Sutherland on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Spencer shared a music video for his new song "Flower." For more, check out Spencer Sutherland's Zumic artist page.

Spencer Sutherland
