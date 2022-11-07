Spencer Sutherland Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as In His Mania.

At this time, twenty-five new shows are planned at venues across the USA in March and April. These new concerts will mark Spencer's biggest headlining tour to date.

When do Spencer Sutherland 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for Citi cardholders begin November 8. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Last month, Spencer shared a music video for his new song "Flower." For more, check out Spencer Sutherland's Zumic artist page.