Spoon Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Nicole Atkins on board as opening act
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2021

Indie rockers Spoon have something to get off their chest. This week, the band added 2021 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are set from September into October at mid-size venues across America. Joining on the lineup as the opening act will be Nicole Atkins. In the meantime, both artists are steadily filling up their 2021 schedule. Spoon will perform with St. Vincent for three nights in September and will make an appearance at the Ohana Festival in California. Nicole Atkins has a handful of solo dates and festivals planned.

When do Spoon 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Spoon fan club begin June 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Spoon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Spoon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 3
Spoon
Spoon at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Sep 4
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Sep 5
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Sep 7
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Sep 9
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at Hoyt Sherman Place Theater
Hoyt Sherman Place Theater Des Moines, IA
Sep 10
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Sep 22
St. Vincent and Spoon
St. Vincent and Spoon at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 23
St. Vincent and Spoon
St. Vincent and Spoon at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 24
St. Vincent, Spoon, and Mereba
St. Vincent, Spoon, and Mereba at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 17
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 18
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 19
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Spoon and Nicole Atkins at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
We recommend following Spoon on social media and signing up for Spoon's free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Spoon Zumic artist page.

artists
Spoon
genres
Indie-Rock Rock
image for artist Spoon
Spoon
Oct
21
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct
22
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct
23
Spoon and Nicole Atkins
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
