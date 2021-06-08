Spoon Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Spoon have something to get off their chest. This week, the band added 2021 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are set from September into October at mid-size venues across America. Joining on the lineup as the opening act will be Nicole Atkins. In the meantime, both artists are steadily filling up their 2021 schedule. Spoon will perform with St. Vincent for three nights in September and will make an appearance at the Ohana Festival in California. Nicole Atkins has a handful of solo dates and festivals planned.

When do Spoon 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Spoon fan club begin June 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Spoon All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Spoon on social media and signing up for Spoon's free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Spoon Zumic artist page.