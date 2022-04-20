Spoon Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Spoon have added tour dates for 2022, after releasing their new album Lucifer On The Sofa in February.

The newly announced shows are planned in July at mid-sized venues across North America, with opening act Bodega on select dates. The band is currently on an American tour with singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy or Brooklyn rock band Geese as opening acts on some shows. Filling out their schedule as things get back to abnormal, Spoon will open for Interpol starting in August and are also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals in the coming months.

When do Spoon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Spoon All Tour Dates and Tickets

