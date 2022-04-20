Spoon Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Spoon have added tour dates for 2022, after releasing their new album Lucifer On The Sofa in February.
The newly announced shows are planned in July at mid-sized venues across North America, with opening act Bodega on select dates. The band is currently on an American tour with singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy or Brooklyn rock band Geese as opening acts on some shows. Filling out their schedule as things get back to abnormal, Spoon will open for Interpol starting in August and are also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals in the coming months.
When do Spoon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Spoon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 25
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Spoon All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 22
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Apr 23
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 25
The Blue Note
Columbia, MO
Apr 27
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Apr 28
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Apr 29
to
May 1
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
May 2
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
May 4
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 24
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
May 25
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
May 27
to
May 29
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
May 28
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
May 29
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
May 31
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Jun 2
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 3
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Jun 4
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 7
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Jul 11
London Music Hall - Ontario
London, ON, Canada
Jul 12
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 16
Englert Theatre
Iowa City, IA
Jul 18
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jul 19
Conexus Arts Centre
Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Jul 20
Coors Event Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Prince's Island Park
Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 22
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 25
Capital Ballroom
Victoria, BC, Canada
Jul 26
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Aug 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 28
Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
Sep 1
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Sep 3
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Sep 4
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 8
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 9
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Sep 10
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 13
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Sep 16
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Sep 17
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Portland, OR
Sep 18
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Portland, OR
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
We recommend following Spoon on social media and signing up for Spoon's free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Spoon Zumic artist page.