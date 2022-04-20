View all results for 'alt'
Spoon Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Interpol, Margaret Glaspy, Geese, Bodega
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 20, 2022

Indie rockers Spoon have added tour dates for 2022, after releasing their new album Lucifer On The Sofa in February.

The newly announced shows are planned in July at mid-sized venues across North America, with opening act Bodega on select dates. The band is currently on an American tour with singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy or Brooklyn rock band Geese as opening acts on some shows. Filling out their schedule as things get back to abnormal, Spoon will open for Interpol starting in August and are also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals in the coming months.

When do Spoon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Spoon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Apr 23
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 25
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Apr 27
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Apr 28
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 2
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 4
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 6
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
May 24
Spoon
Spoon at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 25
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 28
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 29
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 31
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Jun 2
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 3
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jun 4
Spoon and Geese
Spoon and Geese at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 6
to
Jul 17
Festival d'été de Québec
Festival d'été de Québec at Quebec, QC
Quebec, QC
Jul 7
Spoon
Spoon at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jul 8
Spoon
Spoon at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jul 11
Spoon and Bodega
Spoon and Bodega at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Jul 12
Spoon and Bodega
Spoon and Bodega at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 13
Spoon and Bodega
Spoon and Bodega at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jul 15
Spoon and Bodega
Spoon and Bodega at Canopy Club
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
Jul 16
Spoon and Bodega
Spoon and Bodega at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Jul 18
Spoon
Spoon at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jul 19
Spoon
Spoon at Conexus Arts Centre
Conexus Arts Centre Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Jul 20
Spoon
Spoon at Coors Event Centre
Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Calgary Folk Music Festival
Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince's Island Park
Prince's Island Park Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 22
Spoon
Spoon at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 25
Spoon
Spoon at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Jul 26
Spoon
Spoon at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Aug 25
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 26
Metric, Interpol, and Spoon
Metric, Interpol, and Spoon at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 28
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Aug 30
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 1
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 3
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 4
Spoon and The Goon Sax
Spoon and The Goon Sax at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 6
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 8
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 9
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Sep 10
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 13
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 16
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 17
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Sep 18
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Spoon on social media and signing up for Spoon's free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Spoon Zumic artist page.

artists
Spoon
genres
Indie Rock Rock
image for artist Spoon
Spoon
May
6
Spoon and Margaret Glaspy
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Aug
25
Interpol, Spoon, and The Goon Sax
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
