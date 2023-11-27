Squeeze Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rock band Squeeze announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Twenty-six shows are planned at this time.

The new concerts are scheduled in October and November at venues across their home country of the UK. The opening band for the new dates will be Badly Drawn Boy — a relative newcomer fronted by the 54-year-old Damon Gough who debuted in the late '90s.

When do Squeeze 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 29. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Formed in London, 1974, Squeeze are well known for their songs "Tempted," "Up The Junction," "Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)," and others. For more, check out Squeeze's Zumic artist page.