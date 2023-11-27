View all results for 'alt'
Squeeze Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50th Anniversary Tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 27, 2023

Veteran rock band Squeeze announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Twenty-six shows are planned at this time.

The new concerts are scheduled in October and November at venues across their home country of the UK. The opening band for the new dates will be Badly Drawn Boy — a relative newcomer fronted by the 54-year-old Damon Gough who debuted in the late '90s.

When do Squeeze 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 29. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Squeeze All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 4
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Aberdeen Music Hall
Aberdeen Music Hall Aberdeen City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 12
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at O2 City Hall Newcastle
O2 City Hall Newcastle Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Stoke Regent Theatre
Stoke Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Venue Cymru - The Arena
Venue Cymru - The Arena Conwy, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Ipswich Regent Theatre
Ipswich Regent Theatre Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Mayflower Theatre
Mayflower Theatre Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at G Live
G Live Guildford, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at The Hexagon
The Hexagon Reading, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Congress Theatre
Congress Theatre Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Squeeze on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Formed in London, 1974, Squeeze are well known for their songs "Tempted," "Up The Junction," "Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)," and others. For more, check out Squeeze's Zumic artist page.

