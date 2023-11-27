Squeeze Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rock band Squeeze announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Twenty-six shows are planned at this time.
The new concerts are scheduled in October and November at venues across their home country of the UK. The opening band for the new dates will be Badly Drawn Boy — a relative newcomer fronted by the 54-year-old Damon Gough who debuted in the late '90s.
When do Squeeze 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 29. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Squeeze All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 4
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Aberdeen Music Hall
Aberdeen City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 12
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
O2 City Hall Newcastle
Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Stoke Regent Theatre
Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
York Barbican Centre
York, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
M&S Bank Arena
Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Venue Cymru - The Arena
Conwy, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 22
De Montfort Hall
Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Ipswich Regent Theatre
Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Mayflower Theatre
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
G Live
Guildford, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Bristol Beacon
Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Utilita Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
The Hexagon
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Swansea Arena
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Congress Theatre
Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Squeeze on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Formed in London, 1974, Squeeze are well known for their songs "Tempted," "Up The Junction," "Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)," and others. For more, check out Squeeze's Zumic artist page.