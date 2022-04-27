St. Lucia Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

St. Lucia, fronted by Jean-Philip Grobler, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in October and November at intimate venues across America. According to a description on the band's social media, fans can expect, "Synths, guitars, drums, sweat, tambourines, chimes, maybe a gong, definitely loads of cowbell, and bass face for days." This will be St. Lucia's first extensive tour in four years.

When do St. Lucia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Patreon, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UTOPIA22. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Lucia All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following St. Lucia on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

