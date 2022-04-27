View all results for 'alt'
St. Lucia Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall shows across America
Published April 27, 2022

St. Lucia, fronted by Jean-Philip Grobler, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in October and November at intimate venues across America. According to a description on the band's social media, fans can expect, "Synths, guitars, drums, sweat, tambourines, chimes, maybe a gong, definitely loads of cowbell, and bass face for days." This will be St. Lucia's first extensive tour in four years.

When do St. Lucia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Patreon, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UTOPIA22. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Lucia Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 15
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

St. Lucia All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 7
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 8
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 9
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 11
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 13
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 14
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 15
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 16
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 18
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 19
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 21
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 24
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 25
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 26
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 28
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 29
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 1
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 2
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 4
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Nov 5
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Nov 7
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 8
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Nov 9
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Nov 11
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 12
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Nov 13
St. Lucia
St. Lucia at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
We recommend following St. Lucia on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the St. Lucia Zumic artist page.

