View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

St. Paul and The Broken Bones Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Alien Coast' tour and album in the works
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2021

St. Paul and The Broken Bones have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the upcoming album, The Alien Coast. The newly announced shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues from March into May. The opening act on select dates will be up-and-comers Thee Sacred Souls or Danielle Ponder.

Closing out 2021, St. Paul and The Broken Bones will perform in Georgia and South Carolina in addition to ringing in 2022 with a New Year's run at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. In February the soul group will tour through Europe.

When do St. Paul and The Broken Bones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify begin November 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THEALIENCOAST. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 11
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

St. Paul and The Broken Bones All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Dec 3
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Dec 4
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Dec 30
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 31
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jan 26
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Criminal Records
Criminal Records Atlanta, GA
Jan 27
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Seasick Records
Seasick Records Birmingham, AL
Jan 28
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Grimey's New & Preloved Music
Grimey's New & Preloved Music Nashville, TN
Feb 1
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Old Fruitmarket
Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Feb 8
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Feb 9
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 10
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 4
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Mar 6
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 8
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 9
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 11
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 12
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Lebanon Opera House
Lebanon Opera House Lebanon, NH
Mar 13
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 15
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 16
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 18
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 20
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 22
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 23
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 25
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 26
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 23
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Apr 24
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Apr 26
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Apr 28
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 29
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Apr 30
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
May 3
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 5
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 6
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 7
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
May 10
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
May 11
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
May 12
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Danielle Ponder at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following St. Paul and The Broken Bones on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, St. Paul and The Broken Bones shared a music video for their new song "The Last Dance." The album is set for release on January 28. For more music, news, and tour information about St. Paul and The Broken Bones, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
322
artists
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
genres
Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Mar
11
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Rolling Stones Set Opening Bands for 2019 American 'No Filter' Tour
June 5, 2019
The Rolling Stones Set Opening Bands for 2019 American 'No Filter...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Bishop Gunn Des Rocs Dumpstaphunk Gary Clark Jr. Ghost Hounds Ivan Neville Juanes Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats St. Paul and The Broken Bones The Beaches The Glorious Sons The Revivalists The Rolling Stones The Soul Rebels The Wombats Vista Kicks Whiskey Myers
1
1291
image for article "All I Ever Wonder" - St. Paul and The Broken Bones [YouTube Lyric Video]
June 17, 2016
"All I Ever Wonder" - St. Paul and The Broken Bones [YouTube Lyri...
Music Funk St. Paul and The Broken Bones Lyrics Video
1
789
image for article St. Paul and The Broken Bones Add 2016 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
June 15, 2016
St. Paul and The Broken Bones Add 2016 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Funk Southern Rock St. Paul and The Broken Bones Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Birmingham, AL Boston, MA Chicago, IL Columbia, MO Denver, CO Detroit, MI Indianapolis, IN Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Louisville, KY Macon, GA Memphis, TN Minneapolis, MN Nashville, TN New York, NY Oakland, CA Omaha, NE Portland, OR Salt Lake City, UT San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Tempe, AZ Toronto, ON Tulsa, OK Vancouver, BC Washington D.C.
1
1098
Back to top
seating chart