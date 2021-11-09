St. Paul and The Broken Bones Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

St. Paul and The Broken Bones have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the upcoming album, The Alien Coast. The newly announced shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues from March into May. The opening act on select dates will be up-and-comers Thee Sacred Souls or Danielle Ponder.

Closing out 2021, St. Paul and The Broken Bones will perform in Georgia and South Carolina in addition to ringing in 2022 with a New Year's run at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. In February the soul group will tour through Europe.

When do St. Paul and The Broken Bones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify begin November 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THEALIENCOAST. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

This week, St. Paul and The Broken Bones shared a music video for their new song "The Last Dance." The album is set for release on January 28. For more music, news, and tour information about St. Paul and The Broken Bones, check out their Zumic artist page.