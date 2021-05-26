View all results for 'alt'
St. Vincent Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New album and world tour on the horizon
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 26, 2021

St. Vincent has added 2021 tour dates in the United States in conjunction with her 2021 album, Daddy's Home.

The indie artist will embark on a world tour beginning with a North American leg from September into October, playing mid-size and larger venues. Opening acts on select dates will be indie rock band Spoon and / or singer Mereba. Earlier this week, St. Vincent performed her new track "Down" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When do St. Vincent 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales for St. Vincent fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is WHOSYOURDADDY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Vincent All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 3
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Sep 4
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 7
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 8
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 10
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 14
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 16
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
St. Vincent and Spoon
St. Vincent and Spoon at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 23
St. Vincent and Spoon
St. Vincent and Spoon at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 24
St. Vincent, Spoon, and Mereba
St. Vincent, Spoon, and Mereba at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 5
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 7
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 9
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 11
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Oct 15
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 18
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 20
St. Vincent
St. Vincent at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI

We recommend following St. Vincent on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the St. Vincent Zumic artist page.

