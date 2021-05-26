St. Vincent Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

St. Vincent has added 2021 tour dates in the United States in conjunction with her 2021 album, Daddy's Home.

The indie artist will embark on a world tour beginning with a North American leg from September into October, playing mid-size and larger venues. Opening acts on select dates will be indie rock band Spoon and / or singer Mereba. Earlier this week, St. Vincent performed her new track "Down" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When do St. Vincent 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales for St. Vincent fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is WHOSYOURDADDY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Vincent All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following St. Vincent on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the St. Vincent Zumic artist page.