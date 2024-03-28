View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

St. Vincent Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Published March 28, 2024

St. Vincent announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, All Born Screaming. Opening acts on select dates include Momma, Spoon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, or Dorian Electra.

New shows are planned from May into September at venues across North America. St. Vincent also has a festival performance at Bottlerock in California.

All Born Screaming is scheduled for release on April 26. Listen to the advance songs "Flea" featuring Dave Grohl on drums and "Broken Man."

When do St. Vincent 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin April 2. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Vincent Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

St. Vincent All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 22
St. Vincent and Momma at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 25
St. Vincent and Momma at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 26
St. Vincent and Momma at JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre
JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre Napa, CA
Aug 8
St. Vincent and Spoon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 11
St. Vincent and Eartheater at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 13
St. Vincent and Eartheater at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Aug 14
St. Vincent and Eartheater at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Aug 16
St. Vincent at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 5
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 6
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep 11
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep 13
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 14
St. Vincent and Dorian Electra at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 16
St. Vincent and Dorian Electra at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Sep 20
St. Vincent and Dorian Electra at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow St. Vincent on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out St. Vincent's Zumic artist page.

Sep
10
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep
11
St. Vincent and Yves Tumor
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
