Staind Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

12 Staind shows, plus 36-date Aaron Lewis tour
by Francesco Marano

Published April 26, 2022

After a relatively busy year of touring in 2021 with 30+ shows, Staind have announced their first tour dates for 2022.

At this time, 12 Staind shows are planned at mid-size American venues this September. Later this month, the band's frontman Aaron Lewis will continue his North American tour extending into August. Lewis also opens two Travis Tritt concerts this summer.

When do Staind 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for Aaron Lewis' previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is STAIND22. For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Staind All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Staind
Staind at Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center
Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center Niagara Falls, NY
Sep 9
Staind
Staind at Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino
Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino Verona, NY
Sep 10
Staind
Staind at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 11
Staind
Staind at MassMutual Center
MassMutual Center Springfield, MA
Sep 15
Staind
Staind at Rolling Hills Casino
Rolling Hills Casino Corning, CA
Sep 16
Staind
Staind at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Sep 17
Staind
Staind at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Sep 18
Staind
Staind at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 20
Staind
Staind at Casino Del Sol
Casino Del Sol Tucson, AZ
Sep 22
Staind
Staind at The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Catoosa, OK
Sep 23
Staind
Staind at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 24
Staind
Staind at Firelake Arena and Event Center
Firelake Arena and Event Center Shawnee, OK

We recommend following Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Staind Zumic artist page.

artists
Staind
