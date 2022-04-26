Staind Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a relatively busy year of touring in 2021 with 30+ shows, Staind have announced their first tour dates for 2022.

At this time, 12 Staind shows are planned at mid-size American venues this September. Later this month, the band's frontman Aaron Lewis will continue his North American tour extending into August. Lewis also opens two Travis Tritt concerts this summer.

When do Staind 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for Aaron Lewis' previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is STAIND22. For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

