Staind Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Staind announced 2024 tour dates with Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana.

Billed as The Tailgate Tour, eleven new shows are planned in April and May at North American venues. These are in addition to each group's previously announced shows.

When do Staind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STAIND24. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Staind All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Staind on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

