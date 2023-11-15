View all results for 'alt'
Staind Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Seether, Saint Asonia, Tim Montana
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2023

Staind announced 2024 tour dates with Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana.

Billed as The Tailgate Tour, eleven new shows are planned in April and May at North American venues. These are in addition to each group's previously announced shows.

When do Staind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STAIND24. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Staind Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 25
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Staind All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Staind, Ayron Jones, and Tim Montana at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 19
98ROCKFEST at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 20
Earthday Birthday at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Apr 22
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Apr 23
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Apr 25
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 26
98 Rock Spring Thing at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Apr 27
The Big Gig lll at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Apr 30
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
May 1
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
May 3
Hog Fest at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 4
93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 5
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
May 7
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
May 9
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 11
Staind, Seether, and Saint Asonia at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 12
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
May 14
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 15
Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Staind on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Staind Zumic artist page.

