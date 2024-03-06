View all results for 'alt'
Stars Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15 shows in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2024

Canadian band Stars announced 2024 tour dates.

Fifteen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. For these concerts, Stars plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Set Yourself On Fire.

When do Stars 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SYOF20. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stars Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Stars All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 18
Stars at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 19
Stars at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Sep 20
Stars at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Sep 21
Stars at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
Stars at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 28
POP Montreal - Stars at Theatre Rialto
Theatre Rialto Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 2
Stars at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 3
Stars at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Stars at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 19
Stars at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Oct 20
Stars at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Oct 22
Stars at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 23
Stars at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 24
Stars at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 26
Stars at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stars on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Stars Zumic artist page.

