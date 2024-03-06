Stars Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian band Stars announced 2024 tour dates.

Fifteen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. For these concerts, Stars plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Set Yourself On Fire.

When do Stars 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SYOF20. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stars All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stars on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Stars Zumic artist page.