STARSET Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ new events across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 28, 2021

STARSET was already looking forward to a busy 2022, and now they've added 2021 dates to their tour schedule. The newly announced shows are planned from November into December with opening acts The Word Alive and All Good Things. The modern rock bands will bring their unique styles to mid-sized venues across North America.

Currently on an intimate acoustic tour making stops at breweries and other venues into late August, STARSET plans to begin a tour through Europe in February.

When do STARSET 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Starset Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 4
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Starset All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
STARSET
STARSET at 3 Daughters Brewing
3 Daughters Brewing St. Petersburg, FL
Jul 31
STARSET
STARSET at Monday Night Brewing Garage
Monday Night Brewing Garage Atlanta, GA
Aug 1
STARSET
STARSET at SideTracks Music Hall
SideTracks Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Aug 2
STARSET
STARSET at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Aug 3
STARSET
STARSET at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
1175 Sports Park & Eatery Kansasville, WI
Aug 4
STARSET
STARSET at The Apollo Theatre AC
The Apollo Theatre AC Belvidere, IL
Aug 5
STARSET
STARSET at Ale Asylum
Ale Asylum Madison, WI
Aug 6
STARSET
STARSET at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Aug 7
STARSET
STARSET at Gas Lamp
Gas Lamp Des Moines, IA
Aug 8
STARSET
STARSET at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Aug 9
STARSET
STARSET at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Aug 10
STARSET
STARSET at HQ Denver
HQ Denver Denver, CO
Aug 11
STARSET
STARSET at FH Beerworks
FH Beerworks Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 12
STARSET
STARSET at Lizard Tail Brewing
Lizard Tail Brewing Albuquerque, NM
Aug 14
STARSET
STARSET at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill Dallas, TX
Aug 15
STARSET
STARSET at Fassler Hall
Fassler Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 16
STARSET
STARSET at Just One More
Just One More Republic, MO
Aug 17
STARSET
STARSET at Crusens
Crusens Peoria, IL
Aug 18
STARSET
STARSET at Sweetwater Pavilion
Sweetwater Pavilion Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 19
STARSET
STARSET at Municipal Brew Works
Municipal Brew Works Hamilton, OH
Aug 20
STARSET
STARSET at BrewDog DogTap Columbus
BrewDog DogTap Columbus Canal Winchester, OH
Aug 21
STARSET
STARSET at BrewDog DogTap Columbus
BrewDog DogTap Columbus Canal Winchester, OH
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds
Highland Festival Grounds Louisville, KY
Nov 3
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 4
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Nov 5
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 7
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at TempleLive
TempleLive Fort Smith, AR
Nov 8
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 9
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 10
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Nov 14
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov 15
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at H-MAC
H-MAC Harrisburg, PA
Nov 17
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Nov 21
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Aura
Aura Portland, ME
Nov 23
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Nov 24
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Nov 26
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Nov 27
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Nov 28
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 30
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Dec 1
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Dec 3
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Dec 4
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec 5
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Dec 7
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Dec 8
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 10
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Dec 11
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 12
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 14
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Dec 15
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 17
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Dec 18
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things
STARSET, The Word Alive, and All Good Things at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 15
Starset
Starset at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Feb 16
Starset
Starset at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 18
Starset
Starset at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Starset
Starset at KK's Steel Mill
KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Starset
Starset at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Starset
Starset at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Starset
Starset at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
STARSET
STARSET at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 26
STARSET
STARSET at Tonhalle
Tonhalle München, BY, Germany
Feb 28
STARSET
STARSET at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 2
STARSET
STARSET at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Mar 3
STARSET
STARSET at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
Mar 4
STARSET
STARSET at SiMM City
SiMM City Wien, Austria
Mar 6
Starset
Starset at Klub Proxima
Klub Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 7
STARSET
STARSET at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Mar 8
STARSET
STARSET at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 10
STARSET
STARSET at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 11
STARSET
STARSET at Zoom Frankfurt
Zoom Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Mar 12
STARSET
STARSET at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 14
Starset
Starset at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Mar 16
STARSET
STARSET at Atlas
Atlas Kyiv, Ukraine
Mar 18
STARSET
STARSET at Aura (RU)
Aura (RU) Voronez, Voronezhskaya oblast', Russia
Mar 19
STARSET
STARSET at Krop Arena
Krop Arena Krasnodar, Krasnodarskiy kray, Russia
Mar 20
STARSET
STARSET at Krop Arena
Krop Arena Krasnodar, Krasnodarskiy kray, Russia
Mar 22
STARSET
STARSET at Fabrika
Fabrika Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovskaya oblast', Russia
Mar 24
STARSET
STARSET at KSK Tinkoff Arena
KSK Tinkoff Arena Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Mar 26
STARSET
STARSET at KRTs Zvezda
KRTs Zvezda Samara, Samarskaya oblast', Russia
Mar 28
STARSET
STARSET at Big Twin Arena
Big Twin Arena Kazan, Respublika Tatarstan, Russia
Mar 30
STARSET
STARSET at Milo Concert Hall
Milo Concert Hall Nizhnij Novgorod, Nizhegorodskaya oblast', Russia
Apr 1
STARSET
STARSET at RE:PUBLIC CLUB
RE:PUBLIC CLUB Minsk, Minskaja voblasć, Belarus
Apr 2
STARSET
STARSET at Glavclub
Glavclub Moskva, Moscow, Russia
Apr 3
STARSET
STARSET at Cosmonaut Club
Cosmonaut Club Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

We recommend following STARSET on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out STARSET's Zumic artist page.

