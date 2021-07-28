STARSET Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

STARSET was already looking forward to a busy 2022, and now they've added 2021 dates to their tour schedule. The newly announced shows are planned from November into December with opening acts The Word Alive and All Good Things. The modern rock bands will bring their unique styles to mid-sized venues across North America.

Currently on an intimate acoustic tour making stops at breweries and other venues into late August, STARSET plans to begin a tour through Europe in February.

When do STARSET 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Starset All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following STARSET on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

