Static-X & Sevendust Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Static-X and Sevendust added another round of 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Machine Killer, new dates are planned at North American venues in April and May. The opening acts for the new shows will be Dope and Lines of Loyalty. The tour is planned to start in early February.

When do Static-X and Sevendust 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is mk2024. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Static-X and Sevendust on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

