View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Static-X & Sevendust Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Leg 3 of 'Machine Killer' tour with Dope and Lines of Loyalty
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2024

Hard rockers Static-X and Sevendust added another round of 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Machine Killer, new dates are planned at North American venues in April and May. The opening acts for the new shows will be Dope and Lines of Loyalty. The tour is planned to start in early February.

When do Static-X and Sevendust 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is mk2024. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Static-X Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Feb 14
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Static-X All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Feb 2
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Feb 3
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 4
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 6
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 7
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 9
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Tropicana Showroom
Tropicana Showroom Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 10
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Feb 12
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Feb 13
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Feb 14
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 16
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Feb 17
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Feb 18
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Pickering Casino Resort
Pickering Casino Resort Pickering, ON, Canada
Feb 19
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 21
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 22
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 23
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 24
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Feb 26
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 27
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
Feb 28
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 30
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Midway - CA
The Midway - CA San Francisco, CA
May 2
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
May 3
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
May 4
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Temple Theater - Tacoma
Temple Theater - Tacoma Tacoma, WA
May 5
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 7
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 9
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
May 10
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
May 11
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
May 13
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
May 15
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The District Sioux Falls
The District Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
May 16
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
May 17
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Five Flags Center
Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA
May 18
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Static-X and Sevendust on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Static-X and Sevendust Zumic artist pages.

1
399
artists
Sevendust Static-X
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Industrial Metal Nu Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sevendust
Sevendust
Feb
10
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
image for artist Static-X
Static-X
Feb
10
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Static-X & Sevendust Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 20, 2023
Static-X & Sevendust Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Heavy metal Industrial Metal Nu Metal Static-X
1
967
image for article Sevendust Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 7, 2022
Sevendust Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Nu Metal Sevendust
2
1104
image for article Static-X Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 14, 2021
Static-X Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Hard Rock Heavy metal Rock Static-X
2
1613
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart