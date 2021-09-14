View all results for 'alt'
Static-X Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, Twiztid, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2021

Static-X has planned 2022 tour dates billed as Rise Of The Machine.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size North American venues from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be hard rockers Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, Twiztid, Cultus Black, and/or Society 1. According to a post on Static-X's social media, the "tour will continue the band's memorial tribute to Wayne Static and celebrate the 20th Anniversary release of Static-X's sophomore album Machine."

When do Static-X 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, fan club members, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Static-X Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 13
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Static-X All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 21
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope and Society 1
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope and Society 1 at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Feb 22
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, and Society 1
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, and Society 1 at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Feb 24
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Feb 25
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Feb 26
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Feb 27
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 1
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 4
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, and Mushroomhead
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, and Mushroomhead at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 5
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 6
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 8
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 10
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 11
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 12
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, and Mushroomhead
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, and Mushroomhead at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Mar 13
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and Dope at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 15
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 17
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 18
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 19
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 20
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, and Cultus Black at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 22
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 23
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, and Dope
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, and Dope at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 24
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 25
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 26
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 27
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 28
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Mar 29
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 31
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr 1
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 2
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Apr 3
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black
Static-X, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Dope, and Cultus Black at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Aug 9
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope at Dürer Kert - Budapest
Dürer Kert - Budapest Budapest, Hungary
Aug 16
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope at Podium Victorie
Podium Victorie Alkmaar, NH, Netherlands
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Summer Breeze 2022
Summer Breeze 2022 at Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
Aug 17
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope
Static-X, Life of Agony, and Dope at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Reload-Festival 2022
Reload-Festival 2022 at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany

We recommend following Static-X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Static-X Zumic artist page.

