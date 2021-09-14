Static-X Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Static-X has planned 2022 tour dates billed as Rise Of The Machine.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size North American venues from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be hard rockers Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, Twiztid, Cultus Black, and/or Society 1. According to a post on Static-X's social media, the "tour will continue the band's memorial tribute to Wayne Static and celebrate the 20th Anniversary release of Static-X's sophomore album Machine."

When do Static-X 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, fan club members, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Static-X All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Static-X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

