Steel Panther Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' out around the world and new music video
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2022

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther have added 2023 tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland.

Billed as On The Prowl, Steel Panther will bring their irreverent brand of metal to North American venues from February into April and parts of the UK and Ireland in May. The opening acts for the American shows will be Crobot and Tragedy. Later this month, Steel Panther have two headlining shows in Vancouver and January concerts in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

In related news, Steel Panther have shared a music video for their new song, "1987."

When do Steel Panther 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steel Panther Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 16
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 18
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 29
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 30
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 5
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jan 6
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jan 7
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Jan 27
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Jan 28
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Jan 29
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 24
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 25
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 26
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Feb 28
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 1
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 3
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 4
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 6
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 10
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 11
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 12
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 14
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Mar 16
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 17
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Mar 18
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Mar 19
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Palladium Downstairs
Palladium Downstairs Worcester, MA
Mar 21
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 22
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Mar 24
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 25
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 26
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Mar 28
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 29
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 31
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Apr 1
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 2
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 4
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 6
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Whisky A Go Go
Whisky A Go Go West Hollywood, CA
Apr 7
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at Whisky A Go Go
Whisky A Go Go West Hollywood, CA
Apr 8
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy
Steel Panther, Crobot, and Tragedy at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 14
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 15
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 18
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 20
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
May 25
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 26
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue
Cyprus Avenue Cork, County Cork, Ireland
May 28
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the group announced they have a new bassist named Spyder. He replaces Lexxi Foxx, who departed the band last July. Watch the music video for "1987."

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.

