Steel Panther Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther have added 2023 tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland.
Billed as On The Prowl, Steel Panther will bring their irreverent brand of metal to North American venues from February into April and parts of the UK and Ireland in May. The opening acts for the American shows will be Crobot and Tragedy. Later this month, Steel Panther have two headlining shows in Vancouver and January concerts in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
In related news, Steel Panther have shared a music video for their new song, "1987."
When do Steel Panther 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Steel Panther Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 16
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Mar 18
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 29
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 30
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 5
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Jan 6
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Jan 7
Fremont Theater
San Luis Obispo, CA
Jan 27
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
Greensboro, NC
Jan 28
House of Blues Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Jan 29
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Feb 24
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 25
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Feb 26
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Feb 28
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Mar 1
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 3
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Mar 4
Diamond Ballroom
Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 6
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 10
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Mar 11
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 12
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Mar 14
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Mar 16
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Mar 17
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Mar 18
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Mar 19
Palladium Downstairs
Worcester, MA
Mar 21
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Mar 22
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Mar 24
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 25
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Mar 26
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
Mar 28
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 29
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 31
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Apr 1
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Apr 2
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 4
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Apr 6
Whisky A Go Go
West Hollywood, CA
Apr 7
Whisky A Go Go
West Hollywood, CA
Apr 8
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
May 14
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 15
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 18
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 20
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
May 21
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 23
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
May 25
Ulster Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 26
Cyprus Avenue
Cork, County Cork, Ireland
May 28
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
We recommend following Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Earlier this year, the group announced they have a new bassist named Spyder. He replaces Lexxi Foxx, who departed the band last July. Watch the music video for "1987."
For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.