Steel Panther Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther have added 2023 tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland.

Billed as On The Prowl, Steel Panther will bring their irreverent brand of metal to North American venues from February into April and parts of the UK and Ireland in May. The opening acts for the American shows will be Crobot and Tragedy. Later this month, Steel Panther have two headlining shows in Vancouver and January concerts in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

In related news, Steel Panther have shared a music video for their new song, "1987."

When do Steel Panther 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this year, the group announced they have a new bassist named Spyder. He replaces Lexxi Foxx, who departed the band last July. Watch the music video for "1987."

