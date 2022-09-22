View all results for 'alt'
Steel Panther Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' out around the world and into the holidays
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2022

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther added 2022 tour dates for North America. The concerts, set from late November into December, are billed as A Claus & Paws Holiday Party.

In October, Steel Panther will bring their irreverent brand of metal to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. In related news, the group announced they have a new bassist named Spyder. He replaces Lexxi Foxx, who departed the band last July.

When do Steel Panther 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express / Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 17
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Oct 19
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Oct 21
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 22
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Eatons Hill Hotel
Eatons Hill Hotel Brendale, Australia
Oct 23
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 28
Steel Panther, Black Stone Cherry, and The Congregation
Steel Panther, Black Stone Cherry, and The Congregation at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 29
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 30
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Bowes Event Centre at Bonnetts Energy Centre
Bowes Event Centre at Bonnetts Energy Centre Grande Prairie, AB, Canada
Nov 1
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 3
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Casino Regina
Casino Regina Regina, SK, Canada
Nov 4
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Nov 5
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Casino Regina
Casino Regina Regina, SK, Canada
Nov 7
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Nov 9
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 11
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Algonquin College Commons Theatre
Algonquin College Commons Theatre Nepean, ON, Canada
Nov 12
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry
Steel Panther and Black Stone Cherry at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 26
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Kewadin Casino
Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Nov 27
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 29
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Packard Music Hall
Packard Music Hall Warren, OH
Nov 30
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Pieres Event Center
Pieres Event Center Fort Wayne, IN
Dec 2
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Dec 3
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
Dec 4
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Dec 29
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 30
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

We recommend following Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.

