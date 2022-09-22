Steel Panther Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther added 2022 tour dates for North America. The concerts, set from late November into December, are billed as A Claus & Paws Holiday Party.

In October, Steel Panther will bring their irreverent brand of metal to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. In related news, the group announced they have a new bassist named Spyder. He replaces Lexxi Foxx, who departed the band last July.

When do Steel Panther 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express / Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.