Steel Panther Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Heavy Metal Rules' world tour continuing into 2022
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 8, 2021

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther have added 2021 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with the band's latest album, Heavy Metal Rules, the tour is scheduled to begin in July. Newly announced North American concerts will extend into September. The rockers also plan to tour Australia in October. 2022 is already looking busy as they have a European tour booked from June into July. Steel Panther is known for delivering anthemic rock with a comedic twist, keeping alive the glory days of '80s hair metal excess.

Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 10
Steel Panther and The 9th Planet Out
Steel Panther and The 9th Planet Out at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Jul 11
Steel Panther [Early Show]
Steel Panther [Early Show] at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Jul 11
Steel Panther [Late Show]
Steel Panther [Late Show] at The Wooly
The Wooly Gainesville, FL
Jul 13
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Original Minot
The Original Minot Minot, ND
Jul 14
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Sanctuary Events Center
Sanctuary Events Center Fargo, ND
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Rock Fest
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Sep 3
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Sep 4
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 5
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Hal & Mal's
Hal & Mal's Jackson, MS
Sep 7
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Sep 8
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Inkcarceration Festival
Inkcarceration Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 11
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Capitol Room
The Capitol Room Harrisburg, PA
Sep 12
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Bottle & Cork
Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, DE
Sep 14
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Sep 16
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Sep 17
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Sep 18
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Sep 19
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Wally's Pub
Wally's Pub Hampton, NH
Sep 24
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 7
to
Oct 10
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 24
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Oct 26
Steel Panther and Sevendust
Steel Panther and Sevendust at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 28
Steel Panther and Sevendust
Steel Panther and Sevendust at NEX. Newcastle Exhibition & Convention Centre
NEX. Newcastle Exhibition & Convention Centre Newcastle West, NSW, Australia
Oct 29
Steel Panther and Sevendust
Steel Panther and Sevendust at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 30
Steel Panther and Sevendust
Steel Panther and Sevendust at Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre
Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre Eatons Hill, QLD, Australia
Dec 17
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jan 22
to
Jan 27
ShipRocked 2022
ShipRocked 2022 at Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX Galveston, TX
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival 2022
Download Festival 2022 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest 2022
Hellfest 2022 at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 20
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock at Ekeberg
Ekeberg Oslo, Norway
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Basinfirefest 2022
Basinfirefest 2022 at Basinfirefest
Basinfirefest Spálené Poříčí, Plzeňský kraj, Czechia
Jun 26
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Train
Train Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 28
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, Poland
Jun 29
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Kwadrat
Kwadrat Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Jul 1
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Barba Negra Track
Barba Negra Track Budapest, Hungary
Jul 3
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Rathaussaal Telfs
Rathaussaal Telfs Telfs in Tirol, Tirol, Austria
Jul 5
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Jul 6
Steel Panther
Steel Panther at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
When do Steel Panther 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.

