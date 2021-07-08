Steel Panther Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glam metal outfit Steel Panther have added 2021 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with the band's latest album, Heavy Metal Rules, the tour is scheduled to begin in July. Newly announced North American concerts will extend into September. The rockers also plan to tour Australia in October. 2022 is already looking busy as they have a European tour booked from June into July. Steel Panther is known for delivering anthemic rock with a comedic twist, keeping alive the glory days of '80s hair metal excess.

When do Steel Panther 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

