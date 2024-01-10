View all results for 'alt'
Steel Pulse Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring the USA and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2024

English reggae veterans Steel Pulse added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in April and May at theatres and music halls in North America. The band will bring their reggae stylings to California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico. More dates will be announced at a later time. In February, Steel Pulse get back on the stage with a show in Peru in addition to festival performances and Jam Cruise scheduled.

When do Steel Pulse 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, and Ticketmaster. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RAVERS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steel Pulse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Picnic Festival Centroamerica 2024 at Centro de Eventos Pedregal
Centro de Eventos Pedregal Heredia, Heredia Province, Costa Rica
Feb 16
Steel Pulse at Discoteca Koanna
Discoteca Koanna Lima, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Feb 17
Surfestival 2024 at Condominio Pancora
Condominio Pancora Pichilemu, O'Higgins, Chile
Feb 25
to
Mar 1
Jam Cruise at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL
Mar 14
to
Mar 17
Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park
Vinoy Park Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 18
Steel Pulse at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Apr 19
Steel Pulse at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Apr 20
Steel Pulse at Reggae In The Desert!
Reggae In The Desert! North Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Steel Pulse at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Apr 23
Steel Pulse at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Apr 25
Steel Pulse at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Apr 26
Steel Pulse at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Apr 27
Steel Pulse at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Apr 30
Steel Pulse at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
May 1
Steel Pulse at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 2
Steel Pulse at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
May 7
Steel Pulse at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
May 9
Steel Pulse at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
May 10
Steel Pulse at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Aug 10
South Facing Concert Series - Damian Marley at Crystal Palace Bowl
Crystal Palace Bowl London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Steel Pulse on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Steel Pulse Zumic artist page.

