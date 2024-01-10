Steel Pulse Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English reggae veterans Steel Pulse added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in April and May at theatres and music halls in North America. The band will bring their reggae stylings to California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico. More dates will be announced at a later time. In February, Steel Pulse get back on the stage with a show in Peru in addition to festival performances and Jam Cruise scheduled.

When do Steel Pulse 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, and Ticketmaster. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RAVERS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steel Pulse All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Steel Pulse on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Steel Pulse Zumic artist page.