View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Steely Dan Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Earth After Hours' with Snarky Puppy, Steve Winwood, Aimee Mann, or Dave Stryker
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2022

Steely Dan have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Earth After Hours.

The tour kicks off in May with opening acts Snarky Puppy, Aimee Mann, Steve Winwood, or Dave Stryker. The newly announced shows are scheduled in July and August at outdoor venues across the USA.

When do Steely Dan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Steely Dan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 29
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 30
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 7
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 10
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug 12
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug 13
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Steely Dan All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
May 21
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
May 25
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
May 27
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 28
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
May 31
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 2
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jun 3
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 5
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 6
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 10
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 14
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Jun 16
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 18
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 19
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy
Steely Dan and Snarky Puppy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 21
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 23
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 25
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 26
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 29
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 30
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 3
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 13
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 15
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Jul 16
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Jul 19
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Jul 20
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
Jul 22
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 23
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 26
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jul 27
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jul 29
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jul 30
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Aug 1
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Aug 2
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Aug 4
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Aug 6
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 7
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 10
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug 12
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug 13
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

We recommend following Steely Dan on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Steely Dan Zumic artist page.

1
178
artists
Steely Dan
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Steely Dan
Steely Dan
Jun
29
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun
30
Steely Dan and Aimee Mann
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
10
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug
12
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug
13
Steely Dan and Dave Stryker
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Steely Dan Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 26, 2021
Steely Dan Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Steely Dan
2
2676
image for article Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 16, 2020
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Steely Dan
1
1335
image for article Steely Dan Expands 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 10, 2019
Steely Dan Expands 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Steely Dan
1
1431
Back to top
seating chart