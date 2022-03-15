Steely Dan Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Steely Dan have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Earth After Hours.
The tour kicks off in May with opening acts Snarky Puppy, Aimee Mann, Steve Winwood, or Dave Stryker. The newly announced shows are scheduled in July and August at outdoor venues across the USA.
When do Steely Dan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Steely Dan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Steely Dan All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 20
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland, OR
May 21
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
May 25
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
May 27
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
May 28
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
May 31
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 2
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Jun 3
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 5
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Jun 6
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Jun 14
Chastain Park
Atlanta, GA
Jun 16
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 18
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 19
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 21
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 23
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jun 29
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jun 30
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 3
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 13
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Jul 15
Altria Theater
Richmond, VA
Jul 16
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Jul 19
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Jul 20
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 22
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 23
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 26
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jul 27
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jul 29
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jul 30
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Aug 1
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Aug 2
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Aug 4
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Aug 6
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 7
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 10
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Aug 12
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Aug 13
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
We recommend following Steely Dan on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Steely Dan Zumic artist page.