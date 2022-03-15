Steely Dan Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Steely Dan have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Earth After Hours.

The tour kicks off in May with opening acts Snarky Puppy, Aimee Mann, Steve Winwood, or Dave Stryker. The newly announced shows are scheduled in July and August at outdoor venues across the USA.

When do Steely Dan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Steely Dan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Steely Dan on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

