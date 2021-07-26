Steely Dan Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

As vaccinations make it safer for people to congregate, concerts are coming back to venues around the USA. Ready to rock with their sense of humor in tow, Steely Dan has announced tour dates for later this year billed as Absolutely Normal.
The newly announced shows will happen at large-scale venues along the Northeast section of America from October into November. Many of the cities will host multiple nights. According to a press release, "Concertgoers can expect a hefty draft of the inimitable Steely Dan sonic experience this summer, showcasing selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary five-decade plus catalog as well as Fagen’s masterpiece, The Nightfly."
On September 24, the band will release a new live album titled Northeast Corridor. That same day, frontman Donald Fagen will release a live version of his 1982 album, The Nightfly. In 2022, Steely Dan team up with Steve Winwood for a North American tour through outdoor venues from May into July.
When do Steely Dan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin July 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Steely Dan All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 5
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Oct 6
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Oct 8
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Oct 9
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Oct 12
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Oct 13
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Oct 15
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 16
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 19
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jacksonville, FL
Oct 20
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Oct 22
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Oct 23
Altria Theater
Richmond, VA
Oct 25
Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Baltimore, MD
Oct 27
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 29
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 30
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 1
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Nov 3
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Nov 4
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Nov 6
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Nov 7
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Nov 9
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 10
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 13
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Nov 14
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Nov 17
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Nov 19
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Nov 20
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
May 20
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland, OR
May 21
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
May 25
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
May 27
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
May 28
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
May 31
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 2
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Jun 3
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 5
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Jun 6
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Jun 14
Chastain Park
Atlanta, GA
Jun 16
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 18
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 19
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 21
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 23
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jun 29
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jun 30
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 3
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
We recommend following Steely Dan on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Steely Dan Zumic artist page.