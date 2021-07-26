Steely Dan Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

As vaccinations make it safer for people to congregate, concerts are coming back to venues around the USA. Ready to rock with their sense of humor in tow, Steely Dan has announced tour dates for later this year billed as Absolutely Normal.

The newly announced shows will happen at large-scale venues along the Northeast section of America from October into November. Many of the cities will host multiple nights. According to a press release, "Concertgoers can expect a hefty draft of the inimitable Steely Dan sonic experience this summer, showcasing selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary five-decade plus catalog as well as Fagen’s masterpiece, The Nightfly."

On September 24, the band will release a new live album titled Northeast Corridor. That same day, frontman Donald Fagen will release a live version of his 1982 album, The Nightfly. In 2022, Steely Dan team up with Steve Winwood for a North American tour through outdoor venues from May into July.

When do Steely Dan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin July 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steely Dan All Tour Dates and Tickets

