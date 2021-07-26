View all results for 'alt'
Steely Dan Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Absolutely Normal' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2021

As vaccinations make it safer for people to congregate, concerts are coming back to venues around the USA. Ready to rock with their sense of humor in tow, Steely Dan has announced tour dates for later this year billed as Absolutely Normal.

The newly announced shows will happen at large-scale venues along the Northeast section of America from October into November. Many of the cities will host multiple nights. According to a press release, "Concertgoers can expect a hefty draft of the inimitable Steely Dan sonic experience this summer, showcasing selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary five-decade plus catalog as well as Fagen’s masterpiece, The Nightfly."

On September 24, the band will release a new live album titled Northeast Corridor. That same day, frontman Donald Fagen will release a live version of his 1982 album, The Nightfly. In 2022, Steely Dan team up with Steve Winwood for a North American tour through outdoor venues from May into July.

When do Steely Dan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin July 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steely Dan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 5
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 6
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 8
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 9
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 12
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Oct 13
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Oct 15
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 16
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 19
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
Oct 20
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Oct 22
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Oct 23
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Oct 25
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Baltimore, MD
Oct 27
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 29
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 30
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 1
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Nov 3
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov 4
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov 6
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov 7
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov 9
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 10
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 13
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Nov 14
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 17
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Nov 19
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Nov 20
Steely Dan
Steely Dan at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
May 20
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
May 21
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
May 25
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
May 27
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 28
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
May 31
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 2
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jun 3
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 5
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 6
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 10
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 14
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Jun 16
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 18
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 19
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 21
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 23
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 25
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 26
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 29
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 30
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 3
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY

We recommend following Steely Dan on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Steely Dan Zumic artist page.

image for artist Steely Dan
Steely Dan
Oct
31
Steely Dan
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Nov
3
Steely Dan
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov
4
Steely Dan
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov
6
Steely Dan
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov
7
Steely Dan
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Nov
9
Steely Dan
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
10
Steely Dan
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun
29
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun
30
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
