Stereolab Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

French / English indie rockers Stereolab have announced their first batch of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in September and October at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada. At this time, these are the only scheduled performances the band has. After taking about 10 years off, the band reformed in 2019 and had a busy year with 60+ concerts until COVID-19 struck in 2020 and shut down the touring industry.

When do Stereolab 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

