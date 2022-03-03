View all results for 'alt'
Stereolab Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall shows in USA and Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 3, 2022

French / English indie rockers Stereolab have announced their first batch of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in September and October at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada. At this time, these are the only scheduled performances the band has. After taking about 10 years off, the band reformed in 2019 and had a busy year with 60+ concerts until COVID-19 struck in 2020 and shut down the touring industry.

Stereolab Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 10
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Stereolab All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 7
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 10
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 11
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 12
to
Sep 18
Primavera Sound- LA
Primavera Sound- LA at Los Angeles State Historic Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park Los Angeles, CA
Sep 13
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 17
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Sep 19
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 23
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 24
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 25
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 28
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 29
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 1
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 2
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 4
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 5
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Basilica Hudson
Basilica Hudson Hudson, NY
Oct 7
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 8
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 10
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 15
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Stereolab and Deradoorian at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
When do Stereolab 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Stereolab on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Stereolab's Zumic artist page.

Stereolab
Oct
10
Stereolab and Deradoorian
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
