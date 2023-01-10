View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Steve Aoki Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; 'HiroQuest Genesis' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2023

Electronic dance artist Steve Aoki has added 2023 tour dates, billed as HiroQuest Genesis.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in February and March. Opening acts on select dates include Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, 4B B2B JSTJR, Regard, Bok Nero, Callie Reiff, Chyl, Dr. Phunk, Juuku, Kaaze, and / or Remk. Later this month, Aoki has headlining gigs in Florida, Las Vegas, Costa Rica, and California.

When do Steve Aoki 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steve Aoki Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 16
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, and Juuku
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, and Juuku at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Steve Aoki All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 13
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Story Nightclub (formerly Amnesia Miami)
Story Nightclub (formerly Amnesia Miami) Miami Beach, FL
Jan 14
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Hakkasan Nightclub
Hakkasan Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Jan 17
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Jan 20
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Parque Viva
Parque Viva Guácima, Provincia de Alajuela, Costa Rica
Jan 21
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Feb 22
Steve Aoki, CHYL, Dr Phunk, Juuku, and Callie Reiff
Steve Aoki, CHYL, Dr Phunk, Juuku, and Callie Reiff at New City Gas
New City Gas Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 23
Steve Aoki, CHYL, Dr Phunk, Juuku, and Callie Reiff
Steve Aoki, CHYL, Dr Phunk, Juuku, and Callie Reiff at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 24
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, CHYL, Dr Phunk, and Juuku
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, CHYL, Dr Phunk, and Juuku at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Feb 25
Steve Aoki and Regard
Steve Aoki and Regard at Hakkasan Nightclub
Hakkasan Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Steve Aoki, Slushii, RemK, and Bok Nero
Steve Aoki, Slushii, RemK, and Bok Nero at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Mar 2
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, CHYL, and Bok Nero
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, CHYL, and Bok Nero at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 3
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Remk, and Bok Nero
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Remk, and Bok Nero at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 3
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at LIV
LIV Miami Beach, FL
Mar 9
Steve Aoki, 4B B2B JST JR, Regard, Bok Nero
Steve Aoki, 4B B2B JST JR, Regard, Bok Nero at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 10
Steve Aoki, Regard, Juuku, and Remk
Steve Aoki, Regard, Juuku, and Remk at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Mar 11
Steve Aoki, 4B, JSTJR, Regard, and Callie Reiff
Steve Aoki, 4B, JSTJR, Regard, and Callie Reiff at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Mar 11
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Mar 13
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Clayton's Beach Bar
Clayton's Beach Bar South Padre Island, TX
Mar 15
Steve Aoki and Slushii
Steve Aoki and Slushii at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Mar 16
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, and Juuku
Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, and Juuku at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Mar 18
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
to
Apr 2
Tecate Pa'l Norte
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 1
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Omnia Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Williwaw
Williwaw Anchorage, AK
Apr 28
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 5
to
May 7
Bamboozle
Bamboozle at Bader Field
Bader Field Atlantic City, NJ

We recommend following Steve Aoki on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Steve Aoki's Zumic artist page.

recommended music
seating chart