Steve Aoki Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic dance artist Steve Aoki has added 2023 tour dates, billed as HiroQuest Genesis.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in February and March. Opening acts on select dates include Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, 4B B2B JSTJR, Regard, Bok Nero, Callie Reiff, Chyl, Dr. Phunk, Juuku, Kaaze, and / or Remk. Later this month, Aoki has headlining gigs in Florida, Las Vegas, Costa Rica, and California.

When do Steve Aoki 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steve Aoki All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Steve Aoki on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Steve Aoki's Zumic artist page.