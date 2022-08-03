View all results for 'alt'
Steve Lacy Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Give You The World' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2022

Steve Lacy has announced 2022 fall tour dates.

Billed as Give You The World — also the title of the last song on his 2022 album Gemini Rights — the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in October and November. At this time, 27 new events are planned, with 25 in the USA and two in Canada. These are the only shows Steve has scheduled for the year.

When do Steve Lacy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steve Lacy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Day N Vegas
Day N Vegas at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Cancelled
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 2
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 4
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 5
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 9
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 10
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Oct 11
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 15
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 17
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 19
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 20
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 21
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Oct 24
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Oct 25
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Oct 27
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 28
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 30
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 31
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 2
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Nov 4
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 6
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 7
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 8
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 10
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 11
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

We suggest you follow Steve Lacy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Steve released a new album titled Gemini Rights. For more, check out Steve Lacy's Zumic artist page.

