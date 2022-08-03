Steve Lacy Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Steve Lacy has announced 2022 fall tour dates.

Billed as Give You The World — also the title of the last song on his 2022 album Gemini Rights — the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in October and November. At this time, 27 new events are planned, with 25 in the USA and two in Canada. These are the only shows Steve has scheduled for the year.

When do Steve Lacy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Steve Lacy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Steve Lacy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Steve released a new album titled Gemini Rights. For more, check out Steve Lacy's Zumic artist page.