Steve Miller Band Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Steve Miller Band added to their 2022 North American tour dates.

The SMB now have 10 shows scheduled for this year, starting this month in Pennsylvania. The newly planned concerts are set for July, with the great Jimmie Vaughan performing as the opening act in New Hampshire. Also on Steve Miller's calendar are California's BeachLife Festival and two nights in Las Vegas.

When do Steve Miller Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Steve Miller Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Steve Miller on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steve Miller Band Zumic artist page.