Steve Miller Band Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking across America this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2022

This week, Steve Miller Band added to their 2022 North American tour dates.

The SMB now have 10 shows scheduled for this year, starting this month in Pennsylvania. The newly planned concerts are set for July, with the great Jimmie Vaughan performing as the opening act in New Hampshire. Also on Steve Miller's calendar are California's BeachLife Festival and two nights in Las Vegas.

When do Steve Miller Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Jul 29
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Mar 26
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton Easton, PA
May 13
to
May 15
BeachLife Festival
BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
May 13
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 14
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Steve Miller Band and Jimmie Vaughan
Steve Miller Band and Jimmie Vaughan at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 24
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 29
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 30
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at York Fair
York Fair York, PA
Aug 22
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 25
Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA

We recommend following Steve Miller on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steve Miller Band Zumic artist page.

