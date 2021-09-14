View all results for 'alt'
Steve Vai Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar virtuoso heading out on 'Inviolate' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2021

Steve Vai is looking forward to getting back on the road and feeling the energy of his fans. This week, he announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Inviolate.

50+ newly scheduled dates are planned from January into April, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The last time Vai was on the road extensively was in 2018 for the Generation Axe tour.

When do Steve Vai 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Before you rock out with the guitar maestro, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jan 27
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Jan 29
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Jan 30
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 1
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 2
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Feb 4
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 5
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Feb 6
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 8
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 9
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL
Feb 12
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Hargray Capitol Theatre
Hargray Capitol Theatre Macon, GA
Feb 14
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 15
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Feb 16
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 17
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Parker
The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 18
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 19
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 21
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Feb 22
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Feb 24
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Feb 25
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 26
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 27
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Mar 1
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Mar 2
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Mar 3
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
Mar 4
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Mar 5
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Whitaker Center
Whitaker Center Harrisburg, PA
Mar 6
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Mar 8
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Packard Music Hall
Packard Music Hall Warren, OH
Mar 9
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 10
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Metropolitan Theatre
Metropolitan Theatre Morgantown, WV
Mar 11
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Paristown Hall
Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 12
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Nashville, TN
Mar 13
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 15
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Copernicus Center
Copernicus Center Chicago, IL
Mar 16
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 17
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
Mar 18
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 19
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Mar 20
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Mar 22
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The District Sioux Falls
The District Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 23
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Fargo Theatre
Fargo Theatre Fargo, ND
Mar 25
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Alberta Bair Theater
Alberta Bair Theater Billings, MT
Mar 26
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Mar 27
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Mar 28
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 29
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 31
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Turlock Community Auditorium
Turlock Community Auditorium Turlock, CA
Apr 1
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at Uptown Theatre Napa
Uptown Theatre Napa Napa, CA
Apr 2
Steve Vai
Steve Vai at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Steve Vai on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Steve Vai's Zumic artist page.

artists
genres
