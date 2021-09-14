Steve Vai Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Steve Vai is looking forward to getting back on the road and feeling the energy of his fans. This week, he announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Inviolate.

50+ newly scheduled dates are planned from January into April, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The last time Vai was on the road extensively was in 2018 for the Generation Axe tour.

When do Steve Vai 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Before you rock out with the guitar maestro, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Steve Vai All Tour Dates and Tickets

