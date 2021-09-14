Steve Vai Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Steve Vai is looking forward to getting back on the road and feeling the energy of his fans. This week, he announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Inviolate.
50+ newly scheduled dates are planned from January into April, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The last time Vai was on the road extensively was in 2018 for the Generation Axe tour.
When do Steve Vai 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Before you rock out with the guitar maestro, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Steve Vai Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Steve Vai All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 27
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Jan 29
Fox Performing Arts Center
Riverside, CA
Jan 30
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 1
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 2
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Feb 4
Tower Theatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 5
The Paramount Theatre
Austin, TX
Feb 6
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Feb 8
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Feb 9
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
Lyric Theatre
Birmingham, AL
Feb 12
Hargray Capitol Theatre
Macon, GA
Feb 14
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Feb 15
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Clearwater, FL
Feb 16
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Feb 17
The Parker
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 18
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 19
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Feb 21
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Feb 22
The Birchmere
Alexandria, VA
Feb 24
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Red Bank, NJ
Feb 25
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Feb 26
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 27
The Strand
Providence, RI
Mar 1
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Mar 3
Empire Center at the Egg
Albany, NY
Mar 4
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Mar 5
Whitaker Center
Harrisburg, PA
Mar 6
Palace Theatre
Greensburg, PA
Mar 8
Packard Music Hall
Warren, OH
Mar 9
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Mar 10
Metropolitan Theatre
Morgantown, WV
Mar 11
Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Mar 12
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Nashville, TN
Mar 13
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Mar 15
Copernicus Center
Chicago, IL
Mar 16
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 17
Fitzgerald Theater
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 18
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Mar 19
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Mar 20
Hoyt Sherman Place
Des Moines, IA
Mar 22
The District Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 25
Alberta Bair Theater
Billings, MT
Mar 26
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Mar 27
Wilma Theatre
Missoula, MT
Mar 28
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 29
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Mar 31
Turlock Community Auditorium
Turlock, CA
Apr 1
Uptown Theatre Napa
Napa, CA
Apr 2
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
We recommend following Steve Vai on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
