Stevie Nicks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festival sets
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 26, 2022

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

The newly planned tour is set in June and September at large-scale American venues. After an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Nicks will perform two headlining shows in May. Through the summer, Nicks is also set to perform at a handful of music festivals, currently bringing her total number of performances to 14 for the year.

When do Stevie Nicks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin April 28. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stevie Nicks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now
Sea.Hear.Now at Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ New Jersey, United States
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT

Stevie Nicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
May 11
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 14
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 10
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 12
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 16
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 21
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 9
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival
Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival at Snowmass Town Park - Aspen
Snowmass Town Park - Aspen Aspen, CO
Sep 8
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 10
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now
Sea.Hear.Now at Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ New Jersey, United States
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Ohana Festival
Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Oct 9
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Nov 5
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since Fleetwood Mac's 2018-2019 tour, there have been some interesting developments with Nicks in spite of a very limited schedule during the COVID pandemic. The band's 1977 Rumours hit "Dreams" had an unexpected revival in 2020 thanks to a skateboarder who posted a social media video of himself drinking cranberry juice with the song playing as he cruised. That same year, Nicks did a new song collaboration with Fleetwood Mac bandmates Neil Finn and Christine McVie called "Find Your Way Back Home" to benefit a homeless shelter in New Zealand and she released a live album and concert film recorded in 2016-2017 during her 24 Karat Gold Tour.

For more, check out the Stevie Nicks Zumic artist page.

Stevie Nicks
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
Stevie Nicks
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now
Asbury Park, NJ ,



