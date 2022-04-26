Stevie Nicks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

The newly planned tour is set in June and September at large-scale American venues. After an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Nicks will perform two headlining shows in May. Through the summer, Nicks is also set to perform at a handful of music festivals, currently bringing her total number of performances to 14 for the year.

When do Stevie Nicks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin April 28. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stevie Nicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Since Fleetwood Mac's 2018-2019 tour, there have been some interesting developments with Nicks in spite of a very limited schedule during the COVID pandemic. The band's 1977 Rumours hit "Dreams" had an unexpected revival in 2020 thanks to a skateboarder who posted a social media video of himself drinking cranberry juice with the song playing as he cruised. That same year, Nicks did a new song collaboration with Fleetwood Mac bandmates Neil Finn and Christine McVie called "Find Your Way Back Home" to benefit a homeless shelter in New Zealand and she released a live album and concert film recorded in 2016-2017 during her 24 Karat Gold Tour.

