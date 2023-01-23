Stevie Nicks Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule. The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from March into June.

In the coming months, Nicks is also scheduled to co-headline with Billy Joel at nine stadiums across the USA. She plans to also perform at a handful of music festivals, currently bringing her total number of performances to 24 for the rest of the year.

When do Stevie Nicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

