Tickets

Stevie Nicks Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, concerts with Billy Joel
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2023

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule. The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from March into June.

In the coming months, Nicks is also scheduled to co-headline with Billy Joel at nine stadiums across the USA. She plans to also perform at a handful of music festivals, currently bringing her total number of performances to 24 for the rest of the year.

When do Stevie Nicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stevie Nicks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ

Stevie Nicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 10
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Mar 15
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 18
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 26
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 30
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 2
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Apr 5
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Apr 8
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
May 12
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
May 16
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
May 19
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
May 22
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 25
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Jun 16
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 20
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 23
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 27
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Aug 5
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 19
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 23
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Oct 7
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at M&T Bank Stadium
M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
Nov 10
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN

We recommend following Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Stevie Nicks Zumic artist page.

