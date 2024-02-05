View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Stevie Nicks Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, concerts with Billy Joel
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 5, 2024

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks added tour dates to her schedule.

Set for May and June of 2024, twelve new shows are set at major North American venues. Stevie returns to touring later this month, and has stadium dates co-headlining with Billy Joel in Texas and Illinois.

When do Stevie Nicks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 8. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stevie Nicks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 14
Stevie Nicks at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Stevie Nicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Stevie Nicks at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 14
Stevie Nicks at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Feb 21
Stevie Nicks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Feb 24
Stevie Nicks at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 28
Stevie Nicks at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Mar 3
Stevie Nicks at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Mar 6
Stevie Nicks at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Mar 9
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
May 3
to
May 5
Lovin' Life Music Fest 2024 at Heart of Uptown Charlotte
Heart of Uptown Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 7
Stevie Nicks at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
May 10
Stevie Nicks at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
May 14
Stevie Nicks at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 18
Stevie Nicks at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
May 21
Stevie Nicks at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 27
Stevie Nicks at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
May 30
Stevie Nicks at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 4
Stevie Nicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Jun 9
Stevie Nicks at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 12
Stevie Nicks at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Jun 15
Stevie Nicks at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jun 18
Stevie Nicks at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 21
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Stevie Nicks Zumic artist page.

