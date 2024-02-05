Stevie Nicks Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks added tour dates to her schedule.

Set for May and June of 2024, twelve new shows are set at major North American venues. Stevie returns to touring later this month, and has stadium dates co-headlining with Billy Joel in Texas and Illinois.

When do Stevie Nicks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 8. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stevie Nicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Stevie Nicks Zumic artist page.