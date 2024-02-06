Stiff Little Fingers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers added 2024 tour dates, billed as Hate Has No Home Here.

New concerts are planned in May at mid-sized venues across the United States. Joining as the opening act will be fellow Northern Ireland native Ricky Warwick. Previously, Stiff Little Fingers scheduled a tour across the UK in March with Glen Matlock.

When do Stiff Little Fingers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Citi cardmember and and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stiff Little Fingers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stiff Little Fingers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

