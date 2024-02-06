View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Stiff Little Fingers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring across the UK and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 6, 2024

Punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers added 2024 tour dates, billed as Hate Has No Home Here.

New concerts are planned in May at mid-sized venues across the United States. Joining as the opening act will be fellow Northern Ireland native Ricky Warwick. Previously, Stiff Little Fingers scheduled a tour across the UK in March with Glen Matlock.

When do Stiff Little Fingers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Citi cardmember and and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stiff Little Fingers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 3
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Stiff Little Fingers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 11
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Mar 12
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Stiff Little Fingers and Glen Matlock at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
May 1
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
May 2
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
May 3
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 5
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
May 6
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 7
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 9
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
May 10
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 11
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
May 13
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 14
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 17
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 18
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
May 19
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
May 21
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 22
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 23
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA
May 24
to
May 27
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 26
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 4
Rebellion Festival at Winter Gardens Blackpool
Winter Gardens Blackpool Blackpool, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stiff Little Fingers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Stiff Little Fingers Zumic artist page.

1
194
artists
Stiff Little Fingers
genres
Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Stiff Little Fingers
Stiff Little Fingers
May
3
Stiff Little Fingers and Ricky Warwick
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart