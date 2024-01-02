Still Remains Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, metal band Still Remains announced 2024 tour dates.

Two new shows are scheduled in the band's home city of Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 9 and 10. Joining the bill will be Hollow Front, Amoura, and another act to be announced later. According to Still Remains' social media, this will be their first home town shows in over four years.

When do Still Remains 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 5. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Still Remains All Tour Dates and Tickets

