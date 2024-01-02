View all results for 'alt'
Still Remains Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hometown shows in Michigan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 2, 2024

This week, metal band Still Remains announced 2024 tour dates.

Two new shows are scheduled in the band's home city of Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 9 and 10. Joining the bill will be Hollow Front, Amoura, and another act to be announced later. According to Still Remains' social media, this will be their first home town shows in over four years.

When do Still Remains 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 5. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Still Remains All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Still Remains, Hollow Front, and Amoura at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 10
Still Remains and Hollow Front at Skelletones
Skelletones Grand Rapids, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Still Remains on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Still Remains Zumic artist page.

Still Remains
Metal Metalcore
Still Remains
