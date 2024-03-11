View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Sting Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Billy Joel
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 11, 2024

Veteran musician Sting added 2024 tour dates, billed as Sting 3.0.

The new headlining shows are planned from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America. Performing in a trio, Sting will be joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. In the coming months, Sting has festival performances and will join Billy Joel for four stadium concerts.

When do Sting 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Sting fan club. American Express / Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 13
Billy Joel and Sting at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
May 3
to
May 5
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Les Vieilles Charrues Festival at Les Vieilles Charrues
Les Vieilles Charrues Carhaix-Plouguer, Brittany, France
Aug 30
to
Sep 1
Jazz Aspen Snowmass: Brandi Carlile, Sting, Tim McGraw, and more at Snowmass Town Park - Aspen
Snowmass Town Park - Aspen Aspen, CO
Sep 17
Sting at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 18
Sting at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 20
Sting at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
Sting at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 27
Billy Joel and Sting at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Sep 30
Sting at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
Sting at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 4
Sting at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 7
Sting at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Oct 9
Sting at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Oct 10
Sting at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Oct 12
Sting at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 15
Sting at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Oct 20
Sting at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 22
Sting at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta, GA
Oct 25
Billy Joel and Sting at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Oct 28
Sting at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 29
Sting at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 6
Sting at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 7
Sting at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 9
Billy Joel and Sting at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Sting at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
Sting at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sting on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Sting, check out his Zumic artist page.

