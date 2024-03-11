Sting Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran musician Sting added 2024 tour dates, billed as Sting 3.0.

The new headlining shows are planned from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America. Performing in a trio, Sting will be joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. In the coming months, Sting has festival performances and will join Billy Joel for four stadium concerts.

When do Sting 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Sting fan club. American Express / Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sting on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Sting, check out his Zumic artist page.