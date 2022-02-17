Sting Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Entertaining audiences for 40+ years, Sting has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, bassist, guitarist, actor, and cultural icon. Not one to rest on his laurels, the pride of Wallsend continues to push his creativity in fun and exciting ways. This week, he added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

In conjunction with Sting's 2019 album, My Songs, the newly planned concerts are set for Florida in May. Over 70 shows are now planned through October, starting with a European tour from March through April. Those tours will be followed by a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in June, another European tour from June through August, and then another American tour from September into October.

When do Sting 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets

