Sting Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 17, 2022

Entertaining audiences for 40+ years, Sting has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, bassist, guitarist, actor, and cultural icon. Not one to rest on his laurels, the pride of Wallsend continues to push his creativity in fun and exciting ways. This week, he added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

In conjunction with Sting's 2019 album, My Songs, the newly planned concerts are set for Florida in May. Over 70 shows are now planned through October, starting with a European tour from March through April. Those tours will be followed by a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in June, another European tour from June through August, and then another American tour from September into October.

When do Sting 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 24
Sting
Sting at Zenith de Rouen
Zenith de Rouen Le Grand-Quevilly, Normandie, France
Mar 25
Sting
Sting at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 26
Sting
Sting at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Mar 28
Sting
Sting at Immobilien Arena
Immobilien Arena Leipzig, Germany
Mar 29
Sting
Sting at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Mar 30
Sting
Sting at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 1
Sting
Sting at Zenith de Dijon
Zenith de Dijon Dijon, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Apr 2
Sting
Sting at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
Apr 4
Sting
Sting at ZENITH EUROPE STRASBOURG
ZENITH EUROPE STRASBOURG Eckbolsheim, Grand Est, France
Apr 6
Sting
Sting at Zenith de Toulouse
Zenith de Toulouse Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Apr 7
Sting
Sting at ARENA DU PAYS D'AIX
ARENA DU PAYS D'AIX Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Apr 9
Sting
Sting at Zenith Caen
Zenith Caen Caen, Normandie, France
Apr 11
Sting
Sting at König Pilsener Arena
König Pilsener Arena Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Apr 13
Sting
Sting at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Apr 15
Sting
Sting at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Sting
Sting at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Sting
Sting at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Sting
Sting at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Sting
Sting at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Sting
Sting at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 11
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
May 14
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
May 15
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
May 20
Sting
Sting at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 21
Sting
Sting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
May 22
Sting
Sting at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 3
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 18
Sting
Sting at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 21
Sting
Sting at Trädgårdsföreningen
Trädgårdsföreningen Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 22
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Bergenhus Festning
Bergenhus Festning Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 24
Sting
Sting at Horsens Statsfængsel
Horsens Statsfængsel Horsens, Denmark
Jun 25
Sting
Sting at Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Stadtpark Freilichtbühne Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 26
Sting
Sting at Wiley Sportpark
Wiley Sportpark Neu-Ulm, BV, Germany
Jun 28
Sting
Sting at CHATEAU DE CHAMBORD
CHATEAU DE CHAMBORD Chambord, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Jun 29
Printemps de Perouges Festival - Sting
Printemps de Perouges Festival - Sting at Polo Club Lyon Plaine de l'Ain
Polo Club Lyon Plaine de l'Ain Saint-Vulbas, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Main Square Festival
Main Square Festival at La Citadelle
La Citadelle Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 3
Sting
Sting at AMPHITHEATRE PLEIN AIR - ZENITH DE NANCY
AMPHITHEATRE PLEIN AIR - ZENITH DE NANCY Nancy Cedex, France
Jul 4
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 17
Gent Jazz Festival
Gent Jazz Festival at Music Center De Bijloke
Music Center De Bijloke Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Bospop
Bospop at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 10
Sting
Sting at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jul 12
Festival De Poupet- Sting
Festival De Poupet- Sting at THEATRE DE VERDURE
THEATRE DE VERDURE Saint-Malô-du-Bois, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 15
Sting, Imelda May and Joe Sumner
Sting, Imelda May and Joe Sumner at Esterhazy Palace
Esterhazy Palace Eisenstadt, Burgenland, Austria
Jul 16
Sting
Sting at Tollwood Festival, Musik Arena
Tollwood Festival, Musik Arena München, BY, Germany
Jul 17
Jazzopen - Sting
Jazzopen - Sting at Schlossplatz Stuttgart
Schlossplatz Stuttgart Stuttgart, DE, Germany
Jul 19
Sting
Sting at Parco Ducale
Parco Ducale Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 22
Sting
Sting at Schlosspark Tüßling
Schlosspark Tüßling Tüßling, BV, Germany
Jul 23
Sting
Sting at Residenzplatz Würzburg
Residenzplatz Würzburg Würzburg, BY, Germany
Jul 24
Sting
Sting at Volkspark Mainz
Volkspark Mainz Mainz, Germany
Jul 26
Sting
Sting at Messehalle Erfurt
Messehalle Erfurt Erfurt, Thüringen, Germany
Jul 27
Sting
Sting at Owl Arena
Owl Arena Halle (Westfalen), NRW, Germany
Jul 28
Sting
Sting at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jul 30
Sting, Anna Maria Jopek and Joe Sumner
Sting, Anna Maria Jopek and Joe Sumner at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 31
Sting
Sting at Zámecký park Slavkov
Zámecký park Slavkov Slavkov u Brna, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Aug 3
Sting
Sting at Plaza de Toros de Murcia
Plaza de Toros de Murcia Murcia, Región de Murcia, Spain
Aug 4
Sting
Sting at Sancti Petri
Sancti Petri Chiclana de la Frontera, AL, Spain
Aug 6
Sting
Sting at Auditorio de Castrelos
Auditorio de Castrelos Vigo, GA, Spain
Sep 2
Sting
Sting at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Sep 3
Sting
Sting at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 4
Sting
Sting at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 20
Sting
Sting at Nokia Arena
Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland
Sep 24
Sting
Sting at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia
Sep 25
Sting
Sting at Zalgiris Arena
Zalgiris Arena Kaunas, Lithuania
Sep 28
Sting
Sting at Steel Aréna
Steel Aréna Košice, Slovakia
Sep 29
Sting
Sting at Fonix Arena
Fonix Arena Debrecen, Hungary
Sep 30
Sting
Sting at Sala Polivalenta
Sala Polivalenta București, Romania
Oct 10
Sting
Sting at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland

We recommend following Sting on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Sting, check out his Zumic artist page.

Sting
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Sting
Sting
