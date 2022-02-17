Sting Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Entertaining audiences for 40+ years, Sting has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, bassist, guitarist, actor, and cultural icon. Not one to rest on his laurels, the pride of Wallsend continues to push his creativity in fun and exciting ways. This week, he added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.
In conjunction with Sting's 2019 album, My Songs, the newly planned concerts are set for Florida in May. Over 70 shows are now planned through October, starting with a European tour from March through April. Those tours will be followed by a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in June, another European tour from June through August, and then another American tour from September into October.
When do Sting 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 24
Zenith de Rouen
Le Grand-Quevilly, Normandie, France
Mar 25
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 26
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Mar 28
Immobilien Arena
Leipzig, Germany
Mar 29
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Mar 30
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 1
Zenith de Dijon
Dijon, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Apr 2
Pala Alpitour
Torino, Italy
Apr 4
ZENITH EUROPE STRASBOURG
Eckbolsheim, Grand Est, France
Apr 6
Zenith de Toulouse
Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Apr 7
ARENA DU PAYS D'AIX
Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Apr 9
Zenith Caen
Caen, Normandie, France
Apr 11
König Pilsener Arena
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Apr 13
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Apr 15
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
May 10
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 11
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
May 14
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
May 15
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
May 20
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
May 21
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Tampa, FL
May 22
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jun 3
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 18
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 21
Trädgårdsföreningen
Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 22
Bergenhus Festning
Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 24
Horsens Statsfængsel
Horsens, Denmark
Jun 25
Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 26
Wiley Sportpark
Neu-Ulm, BV, Germany
Jun 28
CHATEAU DE CHAMBORD
Chambord, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Jun 29
Polo Club Lyon Plaine de l'Ain
Saint-Vulbas, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
La Citadelle
Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 3
AMPHITHEATRE PLEIN AIR - ZENITH DE NANCY
Nancy Cedex, France
Jul 4
Arenes de Nimes
Nîmes, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 17
Music Center De Bijloke
Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 10
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jul 12
THEATRE DE VERDURE
Saint-Malô-du-Bois, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 15
Esterhazy Palace
Eisenstadt, Burgenland, Austria
Jul 16
Tollwood Festival, Musik Arena
München, BY, Germany
Jul 17
Schlossplatz Stuttgart
Stuttgart, DE, Germany
Jul 19
Parco Ducale
Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 22
Schlosspark Tüßling
Tüßling, BV, Germany
Jul 23
Residenzplatz Würzburg
Würzburg, BY, Germany
Jul 24
Volkspark Mainz
Mainz, Germany
Jul 26
Messehalle Erfurt
Erfurt, Thüringen, Germany
Jul 27
Owl Arena
Halle (Westfalen), NRW, Germany
Jul 28
Zitadelle Spandau
Berlin, Germany
Jul 30
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 31
Zámecký park Slavkov
Slavkov u Brna, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Aug 3
Plaza de Toros de Murcia
Murcia, Región de Murcia, Spain
Aug 4
Sancti Petri
Chiclana de la Frontera, AL, Spain
Aug 6
Auditorio de Castrelos
Vigo, GA, Spain
Sep 2
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Sep 20
Nokia Arena
Tampere, Finland
Sep 25
Zalgiris Arena
Kaunas, Lithuania
Sep 28
Steel Aréna
Košice, Slovakia
Sep 29
Fonix Arena
Debrecen, Hungary
Sep 30
Sala Polivalenta
București, Romania
Oct 10
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
