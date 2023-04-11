Sting Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sting has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, bassist, guitarist, actor, and cultural icon. This week, he added 2023 tour dates billed as My Songs — a nod to his 2019 album of new takes on the greatest hits of his career.

Currently on the road in California, Sting now has over 45 shows set through December. The newly planned concerts are scheduled in September and October at North American venues with opening act Joe Sumner. In addition to traveling the world, Sting also has festival performances.

When do Sting 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MYSONGS. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sting on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Sting, check out his Zumic artist page.