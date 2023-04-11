View all results for 'alt'
Sting Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows around the world
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 11, 2023

Sting has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, bassist, guitarist, actor, and cultural icon. This week, he added 2023 tour dates billed as My Songs — a nod to his 2019 album of new takes on the greatest hits of his career.

Currently on the road in California, Sting now has over 45 shows set through December. The newly planned concerts are scheduled in September and October at North American venues with opening act Joe Sumner. In addition to traveling the world, Sting also has festival performances.

When do Sting 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MYSONGS. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Sting
Sting at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Apr 13
Sting
Sting at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jun 3
Sting
Sting at Adeje Football Stadium
Adeje Football Stadium Tenerife, CN, Spain
Jun 4
Sting
Sting at Plaza De La Musica
Plaza De La Musica Cordoba, Cordoba Province, Argentina
Jun 6
Sting
Sting at Schloss Bruchsal Schlossgarten
Schloss Bruchsal Schlossgarten Bruchsal, BW, Germany
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Heartland Festival
Heartland Festival at Egeskov Slot
Egeskov Slot Kværndrup, Denmark
Jun 9
to
Jun 10
Stavanger Festival
Stavanger Festival at Vaulen
Vaulen Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 13
Sting
Sting at Friederichsplatz
Friederichsplatz Kassel, HE, Germany
Jun 14
Sting
Sting at Schloss Coburg Schlossplatz
Schloss Coburg Schlossplatz Coburg, BY, Germany
Jun 16
Sting
Sting at Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jun 17
Sting
Sting at Brita-Arena
Brita-Arena Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Jun 18
FBLO Festival
FBLO Festival at PARC DU CHATEAU DE FONTAINEBLEAU
PARC DU CHATEAU DE FONTAINEBLEAU Fontainebleau, IDF, France
Jun 20
Sting
Sting at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 22
Sting
Sting at OpenAir-Platz der EmslandArena
OpenAir-Platz der EmslandArena Lingen (Ems), NDS, Germany
Jun 24
Sting
Sting at Bedford Park
Bedford Park Bedford , England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Sting
Sting at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Scarborough Open Air Theatre North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Sting and Blondie
Sting and Blondie at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 28
to
Jul 2
Lytham Festival
Lytham Festival at Lytham Green
Lytham Green Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Sting
Sting at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Sting
Sting at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
to
Jul 9
Festival Beauregard
Festival Beauregard at Chateau De Beauregard
Chateau De Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Les Deferlantes Festival
Les Deferlantes Festival at AttrapTemps
AttrapTemps Perpignan, Occitanie, France
Jul 11
Sting
Sting at Piazza Sordello
Piazza Sordello Mantova, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 12
Sting
Sting at Palazzina di Stupinigi
Palazzina di Stupinigi Stupinigi, Nichelino, Piemonte, Italy
Jul 14
Sting
Sting at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 16
Sting
Sting at Wörthersee-stadion Freigelände
Wörthersee-stadion Freigelände Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, Kärnten, Austria
Jul 17
Sting
Sting at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jul 19
Sting
Sting at Enteria Arena (formerly Tipsport Arena)
Enteria Arena (formerly Tipsport Arena) Pardubice, Czech Republic
Jul 20
Sting
Sting at Kraków Arena
Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Festival Guitare en Scene
Festival Guitare en Scene at Scene Chapiteau
Scene Chapiteau Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 25
Sting
Sting at Théâtre antique d'Orange
Théâtre antique d'Orange Orange, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Sep 1
Sting
Sting at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Sep 2
Sting
Sting at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Sep 3
Sting
Sting at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 5
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 7
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 12
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 20
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 23
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 29
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 2
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Oct 4
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 12
Sting and Joe Sumner
Sting and Joe Sumner at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Nov 23
Sting
Sting at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Nov 27
Sting
Sting at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 28
Sting
Sting at Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig) Leipzig, SN, Germany
Nov 30
Sting
Sting at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Dec 4
Sting
Sting at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sting on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Sting, check out his Zumic artist page.

artists
Sting
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Sting
Sting
