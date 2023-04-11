Sting Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sting has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, bassist, guitarist, actor, and cultural icon. This week, he added 2023 tour dates billed as My Songs — a nod to his 2019 album of new takes on the greatest hits of his career.
Currently on the road in California, Sting now has over 45 shows set through December. The newly planned concerts are scheduled in September and October at North American venues with opening act Joe Sumner. In addition to traveling the world, Sting also has festival performances.
When do Sting 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is MYSONGS. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sting All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 12
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Apr 13
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Jun 3
Adeje Football Stadium
Tenerife, CN, Spain
Jun 4
Plaza De La Musica
Cordoba, Cordoba Province, Argentina
Jun 6
Schloss Bruchsal Schlossgarten
Bruchsal, BW, Germany
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Egeskov Slot
Kværndrup, Denmark
Jun 9
to
Jun 10
Vaulen
Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 13
Friederichsplatz
Kassel, HE, Germany
Jun 14
Schloss Coburg Schlossplatz
Coburg, BY, Germany
Jun 16
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jun 17
Brita-Arena
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Jun 18
PARC DU CHATEAU DE FONTAINEBLEAU
Fontainebleau, IDF, France
Jun 20
SparkassenPark MG
Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 22
OpenAir-Platz der EmslandArena
Lingen (Ems), NDS, Germany
Jun 24
Bedford Park
Bedford , England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Scarborough Open Air Theatre
North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Malahide Castle
Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 28
to
Jul 2
Lytham Green
Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 4
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
to
Jul 9
Chateau De Beauregard
Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
AttrapTemps
Perpignan, Occitanie, France
Jul 11
Piazza Sordello
Mantova, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 12
Palazzina di Stupinigi
Stupinigi, Nichelino, Piemonte, Italy
Jul 14
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 16
Wörthersee-stadion Freigelände
Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, Kärnten, Austria
Jul 17
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Jul 19
Enteria Arena (formerly Tipsport Arena)
Pardubice, Czech Republic
Jul 20
Kraków Arena
Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Scene Chapiteau
Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 25
Théâtre antique d'Orange
Orange, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Sep 1
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Sep 2
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Sep 3
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 5
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 7
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 12
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 20
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 23
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 29
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 2
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Oct 4
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 23
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Nov 27
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 28
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Nov 30
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Dec 4
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sting on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more on Sting, check out his Zumic artist page.