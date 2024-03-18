View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Stone Temple Pilots and Live Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 18, 2024

Rock stalwarts Stone Temple Pilots and Live announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Jubilee Tour, the opening act on select dates will be Soul Asylum or Our Lady Peace.

For these shows, STP and Live will celebrate the 30 year anniversaries of their most popular albums. In 1994, Stone Temple Pilots released Purple and Live released Throwing Copper. Those albums immediately became fixtures in the alternative rock scene, and continue to sound fresh and relevant several decades later. Also of note, Soul Asylum won the Grammy that year for "Runaway Train" and Our Lady Peace released their debut album, Naveed.

The new concerts are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in August and September. In addition, STP have a festival performance at Welcome to Rockville in May. These are the only shows Live have booked at this time.

When do Stone Temple Pilots and Live 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Soul Asylum presale password is COPPER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 6
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Stone Temple Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Aug 16
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Our Lady Peace at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Aug 17
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Our Lady Peace at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 19
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 22
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 23
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 24
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 27
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 28
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 30
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 31
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 1
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 4
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 5
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 6
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 8
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 10
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 11
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 14
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 15
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stone Temple Pilots and Live on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Stone Temple Pilots and Live Zumic artist pages.

1
485
artists
Stone Temple Pilots
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots
Sep
6
Stone Temple Pilots, Live, and Soul Asylum
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 19, 2021
Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock Bush Stone Temple Pilots
2
1369
image for article Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 22, 2020
Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Nickelback Stone Temple Pilots
1
1981
image for article Stone Temple Pilots Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 3, 2019
Stone Temple Pilots Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Stone Temple Pilots
2
1601
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart