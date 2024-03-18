Stone Temple Pilots and Live Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock stalwarts Stone Temple Pilots and Live announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Jubilee Tour, the opening act on select dates will be Soul Asylum or Our Lady Peace.

For these shows, STP and Live will celebrate the 30 year anniversaries of their most popular albums. In 1994, Stone Temple Pilots released Purple and Live released Throwing Copper. Those albums immediately became fixtures in the alternative rock scene, and continue to sound fresh and relevant several decades later. Also of note, Soul Asylum won the Grammy that year for "Runaway Train" and Our Lady Peace released their debut album, Naveed.

The new concerts are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in August and September. In addition, STP have a festival performance at Welcome to Rockville in May. These are the only shows Live have booked at this time.

When do Stone Temple Pilots and Live 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Soul Asylum presale password is COPPER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

