Story of the Year Share 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Story of the Year have announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from October into January. The opening bands on select dates will be Youth Fountain, Four Year Strong, and / or We The Kings. For these new shows, Story of the Year will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Page Avenue.

Story of the Year are currently wrapping up a North American tour opening for Yellowcard.

When do Story of the Year 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PAGE20. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Story of the Year All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Story of the Year on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Story of the Year's Zumic artist page.