Story of the Year Share 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 'Page Avenue' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2023

Veteran rockers Story of the Year have announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from October into January. The opening bands on select dates will be Youth Fountain, Four Year Strong, and / or We The Kings. For these new shows, Story of the Year will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Page Avenue.

Story of the Year are currently wrapping up a North American tour opening for Yellowcard.

When do Story of the Year 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PAGE20. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Story of the Year Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Story of the Year All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 17
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life, and Emo Night Brooklyn at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life, and Emo Night Brooklyn at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Oct 26
Story of the Year and Youth Fountain at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
Story of the Year and Youth Fountain at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Oct 29
Story of the Year and Youth Fountain at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 31
Story Of The Year and Youth Fountain at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 1
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Nov 2
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Encore - Tucson
Encore - Tucson Tucson, AZ
Nov 3
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 4
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Nov 5
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 7
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 9
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 10
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 11
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 12
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 14
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 15
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 17
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Nov 18
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 19
Story of the Year, Four Year Strong, and Youth Fountain at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jan 5
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jan 6
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jan 7
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jan 8
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jan 10
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 11
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 12
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jan 13
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Jan 14
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
Jan 16
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Jan 17
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jan 19
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jan 20
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Jan 21
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Jan 22
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 24
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jan 25
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Jan 26
Story of the Year, We the Kings, and Youth Fountain at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Story of the Year on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Story of the Year's Zumic artist page.

