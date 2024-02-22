Straight No Chaser Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A capella group Straight No Chaser added 2024 tour dates, billed as Summer: The 90s.

New shows are planned in July and August at venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Lisa Loeb and O-Town with Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC. Straight No Chaser posted on their social media, "Bust out your 90’s wardrobe we know you still have and come jam to your favorite 90’s songs with us."

Straight No Chaser return to touring in early May with shows along the East Coast.

Straight No Chaser All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Straight No Chaser 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Ticketmaster presale password is SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

