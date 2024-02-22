View all results for 'alt'
Straight No Chaser Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring and summer tours
Published February 22, 2024

A capella group Straight No Chaser added 2024 tour dates, billed as Summer: The 90s.

New shows are planned in July and August at venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Lisa Loeb and O-Town with Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC. Straight No Chaser posted on their social media, "Bust out your 90’s wardrobe we know you still have and come jam to your favorite 90’s songs with us."

Straight No Chaser return to touring in early May with shows along the East Coast.

Straight No Chaser Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 3
Straight No Chaser at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Cancelled
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

Jul 13
Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jul 14
Straight No Chaser at Blue Note Napa
Blue Note Napa Napa, CA
Jul 16
Straight No Chaser at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Jul 17
Straight No Chaser at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Jul 18
Straight No Chaser at Kenley Amphitheater
Kenley Amphitheater Layton, UT
Jul 19
Straight No Chaser at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Jul 20
Straight No Chaser at Chautauqua Auditorium
Chautauqua Auditorium Boulder, CO
Jul 21
Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 23
Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 24
Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Duluth, MN
Jul 25
Straight No Chaser at The Grand Theater
The Grand Theater Wausau, WI
Jul 26
Straight No Chaser at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Jul 27
Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Jul 28
Straight No Chaser at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
Jul 30
Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 31
Straight No Chaser at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Aug 2
Straight No Chaser, O-Town, and Chris Kirkpatrick at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 3
Straight No Chaser, O-Town, and Chris Kirkpatrick at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Aug 4
Straight No Chaser, O-Town, and Chris Kirkpatrick at Coachman Park
Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Aug 6
Straight No Chaser at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Aug 7
Straight No Chaser at Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Wilmington, NC
Aug 8
Straight No Chaser at Strathmore
Strathmore Bethesda, MD
Aug 9
Straight No Chaser at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Aug 10
Straight No Chaser at The Music Hall - NH
The Music Hall - NH Portsmouth, NH
Aug 11
Straight No Chaser at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
When do Straight No Chaser 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Ticketmaster presale password is SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Straight No Chaser on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Straight No Chaser's Zumic artist page.

