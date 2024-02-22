Straight No Chaser Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A capella group Straight No Chaser added 2024 tour dates, billed as Summer: The 90s.
New shows are planned in July and August at venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Lisa Loeb and O-Town with Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC. Straight No Chaser posted on their social media, "Bust out your 90’s wardrobe we know you still have and come jam to your favorite 90’s songs with us."
Straight No Chaser return to touring in early May with shows along the East Coast.
Straight No Chaser Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 3
Cancelled
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Straight No Chaser All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 1
Imperial Theatre
Sarnia, ON, Canada
May 2
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 3
Cancelled
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
May 3
Algonquin College Commons Theatre
Nepean, ON, Canada
May 4
Merrill Auditorium
Portland, ME
May 5
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Concord, NH
May 7
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
May 9
Molson Canadian Centre at Casino NB
Moncton, NB, Canada
May 10
Casino Nova Scotia
Halifax, NS, Canada
May 11
Collins Center for the Arts
Orono, ME
May 12
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Burlington, VT
Jul 13
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Jul 16
Fox Performing Arts Center
Riverside, CA
Jul 17
Pepsi Amphitheater
Flagstaff, AZ
Jul 18
Kenley Amphitheater
Layton, UT
Jul 19
Vilar Center For The Arts
Beaver Creek, CO
Jul 20
Chautauqua Auditorium
Boulder, CO
Jul 21
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 23
The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Jul 24
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth, MN
Jul 25
The Grand Theater
Wausau, WI
Jul 26
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Jul 27
Iroquois Amphitheater
Louisville, KY
Jul 28
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Decatur, IL
Jul 30
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jul 31
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Shipshewana, IN
Aug 2
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Aug 3
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Aug 4
Coachman Park
Clearwater, FL
Aug 6
The Peace Center - SC
Greenville, SC
Aug 7
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilmington, NC
Aug 10
The Music Hall - NH
Portsmouth, NH
Aug 11
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
When do Straight No Chaser 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Ticketmaster presale password is SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Straight No Chaser on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Straight No Chaser's Zumic artist page.