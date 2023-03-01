Straight No Chaser Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Straight No Chaser — the a capella group from Indiana — have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Yacht Rock, the newly planned shows are scheduled in June and July. The opening act on select dates will be Ambrosia. Straight No Chaser will perform "yacht rock classics (and of course, SNC favorites)," according to a post on their social media.

When do Straight No Chaser 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is YACHT. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Straight No Chaser on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The group will release a new song on March 10 titled "Heart To Heart." For more, check out Straight No Chaser's Zumic artist page.