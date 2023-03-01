View all results for 'alt'
Straight No Chaser Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Yacht Rock' tour across USA, new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2023

Straight No Chaser — the a capella group from Indiana — have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Yacht Rock, the newly planned shows are scheduled in June and July. The opening act on select dates will be Ambrosia. Straight No Chaser will perform "yacht rock classics (and of course, SNC favorites)," according to a post on their social media.

When do Straight No Chaser 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is YACHT. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Straight No Chaser Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 3
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Cancelled
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

Straight No Chaser All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 23
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 24
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Jun 25
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jun 27
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Jun 28
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach Oceanfront Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 29
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling) Wheeling, WV
Jun 30
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House Lexington, KY
Jul 1
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia
Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 2
Ravinia Festival - Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia
Ravinia Festival - Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia at Highland Park
Highland Park Highland Park, IL
Jul 5
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens Kennett Square, PA
Jul 6
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall)
Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall) Allentown, PA
Jul 7
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Jul 8
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel
Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 9
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Jul 12
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Jul 13
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Jul 14
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser at Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center
Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center Verona, NY
We recommend following Straight No Chaser on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The group will release a new song on March 10 titled "Heart To Heart." For more, check out Straight No Chaser's Zumic artist page.

May
3
Straight No Chaser
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
