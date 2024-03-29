Stray Cats Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

This week, legendary Rockabilly powerhouse Stray Cats announced 2024 tour dates. The opening act on select shows will be The Midnight Cowgirls.

New summer concerts are planned in July and August at amphitheaters and outdoor music venues across North America. Fifteen shows are planned at this time, making this their biggest tour since 2019 — when they were celebrating 40 years as a band. According to a post on Stray Cats' website, "Their setlists will include massive hits such as “Stray Cat Strut,” “Rock This Town,” “Runaway Boys,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17,” and more."

When do Stray Cats 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stray Cats All Tour Dates and Tickets

The band includes original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals). For more, check out the Stray Cats Zumic artist page.