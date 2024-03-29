View all results for 'alt'
Stray Cats Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Summer tour in the USA
This week, legendary Rockabilly powerhouse Stray Cats announced 2024 tour dates. The opening act on select shows will be The Midnight Cowgirls.

New summer concerts are planned in July and August at amphitheaters and outdoor music venues across North America. Fifteen shows are planned at this time, making this their biggest tour since 2019 — when they were celebrating 40 years as a band. According to a post on Stray Cats' website, "Their setlists will include massive hits such as “Stray Cat Strut,” “Rock This Town,” “Runaway Boys,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17,” and more."

When do Stray Cats 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stray Cats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 27
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jul 28
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 30
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 1
Stray Cats at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 2
Stray Cats at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 3
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Aug 6
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 8
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre Moorhead, MN
Aug 9
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Aug 10
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 12
Stray Cats at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 13
Stray Cats at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 15
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 16
Stray Cats at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 17
Stray Cats and The Midnight Cowgirls at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

For the most up-to-date information, follow Stray Cats on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band includes original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals). For more, check out the Stray Cats Zumic artist page.

